WW vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For MCA T10 Super Series 2021, November 23, 2:30 PM IST

WW vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Super Series match between Western Warriors and Northern Strikers: In the third match of the MCA T10 Super Series 2021, Western Warriors will be locking horns with Northern Strikers. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 2:30 PM IST on November 23, Tuesday.

Western Warriors got off to a dream start in the T10 Championship. The team registered an easy victory as they defeated Southern Hitters by 55 runs. Sharvin Muniandy and Amir Khan were the standout performers for the team as they hit 63 and 52 runs,respectively, to take the team to a good total of 118 runs.

Northern Strikers, on the other hand, are yet to prove their capabilities in the tournament. The team was up against Central Smashers in their first match. However, the game was washed out due to rain. Strikers recently won the MCA T20 Super Series 2021 and they will be hoping to carry forward the same momentum in T10 extravaganza too.

Ahead of the match between Western Warriors and Northern Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

WW vs NS Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Western Warriors vs Northern Strikers match in India.

WW vs NS Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Western Warriors vs Northern Strikers match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

WW vs NS Match Details

Western Warriors will be playing against Northern Strikers at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 02:30 PM IST on November 23, Tuesday.

WW vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dhivendran Mogan

Vice-captain: Arjoon Thillainathan

Suggested Playing XI for WW vs NS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ainool Haqqiem

Batters: Arief Yusof, Aslam Khan Malik, Arjoon Thillainathan

Allrounders: Aimal Khan, Dhivendran Mogan, Amir Khan Malik, Virandeep Singh Ramli

Bowlers: Abdul Rashid Ahad, Syazrul Ezat-Idrus, Muhammad Amir Azim

WW vs NS Probable XIs

Western Warriors: Muhammad Amir Azim, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendra Mogan, Faiz Nasir, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Wan Muhammad, Haiqal Khair, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Amir Khan Malik, Arief Yusof, Aslam Khan Malik

Northern Strikers: Pavandeep Singh, Wahib Zada, Virandeep Singh, Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Aimal Khan, Syazrul Idrus, Arjoon Thillainathan, Syazrul Ezat-Idrus, Haiqal Khair, Wan Amirul, Sharveen Susendran

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here