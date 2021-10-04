WWE India urges fans to ‘tag and draft’ their favourite cricketers to RAW or SmackDown lists, Twitterati make fun

The annual WWE Draft which is known to alter the dynamics of the company, finally completed its first round with Friday night Smackdown on Friday, October 2, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. It will be followed by the second and final round with the Monday Night RAW on October 4, live from Nashville. (Tuesday, October 5, India time). This will be the 16th annual Draft edition for the company which follows after it released some big names recently.

In the first pick of the WWE Draft 2021 round one Universal Champion Roman Reigns remained on Friday Night Smackdown. Whereas WWE Champion Big E was officially drafted to the red brand. Another major announcement was WWE Raw Women’s champion Charlotte Flair was drafted to the SmackDown, while Bianca Belair’s move to RAW will be confirmed after her fight with reigning Women’s SmackDown champion Becky Lynch in a title bout. Other key takeaways from the first night were Drew McIntyre, and Edge.

Meanwhile, noticing the Indian Premier League (IPL) fever that has gripped the cricketing world. WWE India urged their fans to tag and create new drafts, albeit naming their favourite cricketers.

“Tag & draft your favorite cricketer to WWE Raw or SmackDown,” WWE India’s marketing team tweeted along with a poster which shows both red and blue brands which have stumps, a red cricket ball and a bat featured on the poster.

Several fans took to the comments section to chart out their drafts, others took a humorous dig using memes etc., for mixing both the sports.

“Kane Williamson to WWE Smackdown and Virat Kohli to Monday Night Raw,” one user commented.

Kane Williamson To Smackdown And Virat Kohli To Monday Night Raw ! 😂🔥 ❤💙 #WWERaw #SmackDown@imVkohli #CricketTwitter — Cricket Updates by Vinay (@CricketVinay) October 4, 2021

Another suggested English cricketer Eoin Morgan’s name for SmackDown.

A third used actor Steve Carell’s famous ‘No’ meme from the popular sitcom ‘The Office’ to make a point.

Another used Indian stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra inspired meme while replying to WWE India.

A fifth was curious to know, “Who is the person to post such posts?”

Who is the person to post such posts?— Vishaldeep Singh (@SikhVishalDeep) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, WWE’s Monday Night RAW is going to be an exciting episode. Apart from entertaining action lined up for the night. The company is all set to conclude the WWE Draft 2021, and with some significant changes and announcements, the second night of the Draft is sure to change the landscape for both the premium brands.

