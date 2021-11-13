WWE Superstar John Cena Shares MS Dhoni's Photo on Instagram

WWE and Hollywood superstar John Cena shared former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s photo on his Instagram account. Cena has often shared photos of famous Indian personalities on his Instagram and the list goes on with Dhoni’s name. The 16-time WWE champion has a massive fan following on Instagram and people often get confused with the kind of photos Cena shared on his profile. Earlier, he has shared photos of Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan and some other celebrities on Instagram.

On Saturday, Cena posted a photo of Dhoni, from the 2021 T20 World Cup, where he played the role of Team India’s mentor. However, Dhoni’s stint ended on a dull note as India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the mega T20 tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

Team India had a horror start to the T20 World Cup campaign with back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. The Men in Blue bounced back in the tournament with back-to-back massive wins over Afghanistan and Scotland but it was too late for them as New Zealand sealed a place in the semis with four wins out of five matches. While Pakistan remained the only team to remain unbeaten in the Super 12 stage.

The T20 World Cup was the only assignment for Dhoni as Team India’s mentor.

Dhoni recently guided Chennai Super Kings to their fourth Indian Premier League title this year. However, there is still uncertainty over Dhoni’s place in CSK for next season with a mega auction coming up after the addition of two new franchises.

Also Read | NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup: New Zealand The Side to Beat in The Final

After guiding CSK to the fourth IPL title, the legendary wicket-keeper batsman said that he will take the decision looking at what’s good for CSK.

“I’ve said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in……we have to decide what is good for CSK. It’s not about me being there in top-three or four. It’s about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn’t suffer,” Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

He further said that the team management will take a hard look to see which players can contribute for the next 10 years as the next IPL auction is going to set the tone for it.

“Well it’s not about me playing for CSK, it’s about what is best for CSK. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years,” said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here