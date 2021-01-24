WWE Superstar Triple H Lauds India for Historic Series Win in Australia

Over the years, India and Australia have played out many memorable series. However, what sets the Indian team’s recent victory in the Test series Down Under are the circumstances under which Team India pulled off something that many had thought was impossible. From being all out for a paltry 36 in the first Test, to heading into the second Test in Melbourne without their captain and a host of players who were injured, to drawing the third Test in Sydney and, finally, beating Australia in the fourth at Gabba, Brisbane, and completing one of the great comebacks in a great Test series — it’s been a memorable couple of months for the Indian cricket team.

Among those lauding, what can be called, India’s greatest overseas Test win and finest series victory ever was WWE legend and executive vice-president of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE, Triple H. In conversation with Hindustan Times, Triple H (Paul Levesque) said that he will personally invite the team to come and watch the upcoming Superstar Spectacle, which takes place on January 26.

He told HT: “I did follow it but unfortunately did not get to see it in real-time due to the time difference. India pulling off a WWE-scripted level of comeback and winning is amazing. It’s awesome, so proud of everybody there. I will say this, I know everybody is still celebrating there, I will invite the team personally. Come, watch and be a part of the Superstar Spectacle and continue the celebrations. We would like to celebrate with you. If they want to a part of that, give us a call, will love to make that happen. I am incredibly proud of it, what a comeback, and congratulations.”

Superstar Spectacle is a special two-hour television event specially produced for Indian audiences. It will feature WWE’s Indian superstars alongside Superstars and Legends from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.

India lost the first Test in Adelaide. After that, due to the absence of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane took over the reins of the captaincy. Unperturbed by the absence of key players, Rahane and his men pulled off a heist and won the series 2-1. Most of the young players rose up to the challenge and stood tall. They capped off a memorable couple of months Down Under by beating Australia at a venue where the hosts hadn’t lost in 33 years.