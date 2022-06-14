WWI-W vs GY-W Dream11 Team Prediction For West Indies Women’s T20 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Windward Islands Women vs Guyana Women, June 15, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 12 AM IST

WWI-W vs GY-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WWI-W vs GY-W West Indies Women’s T20 2022 match between Windward Islands Women vs Guyana Women: Guyana Women will face Windward Islands Women in the West Indies Women’s T20 tournament. The match will take place on June 15 at 12 am IST.

The WWI side has won its previous match and is quite high on confidence. Under the leadership of Afy Fletcher, the team looks settled and will be looking to register another win on Wednesday.

Guyana have had a decent start to the tournament. The team looks better this year with the inclusion of Sherica Campbell and Evra Giddings. The veteran batter Tremayne Smartt will also be a great player to watch out for in the upcoming fixture.

Ahead of the match between Windward Islands Women vs Guyana Women; here is everything you need to know:

WWI-W vs GY-W Telecast

There will be no live telecast in India of the Windward Islands Women vs Guyana Women match.

WWI-W vs GY-W Live Streaming

The match between Windward Islands Women vs Guyana Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WWI-W vs GY-W Match Details

The WWI-W vs GY-W match will be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on June 15, at 12 am IST.

WWI-W vs GY-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shemaine Campbelle

Vice-captain: Kimone Homer

Suggested Playing XI for WWI-W vs GY-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Shemaine Campbelle, Edelyn Glendeen Turtin

Batters: Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser

All-rounders: Kaysia Schultz, Kimone Homer

Bowlers: Qiana Joseph, Tremayne Smartt, Pearl Etienne, Lashuna Toussaint

Windward Islands Women vs Guyana Women Possible XIs

Guyana Women Predicted Line-up: Shemaine Campbelle(c & wk), Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Katana Mentore, Sheneta Grimmond, Kaysia Schultz, Tremayne Smartt, Erva Giddings, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Lashuna Toussaint

Windward Islands Women Predicted Line-up: Afy Fletcher (c), Jannillea Glasgow, Malika Edward, Kimone Homer, Japhina Joseph, Akeira Peters, Edelyn Glendeen Turtin (wk), Stacy-Ann Noressa Adams, Pearl Etienne, Qiana Joseph, Carena Noe.

