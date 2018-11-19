WWT20: England go Down to Windies by Four Wickets; Setup Semifinal Date with India

Loading...
Deandra Dottin starred with both bat and ball while Shemaine Campbelle slammed a nerveless 42-ball 45 as they powered their side to a win helping them top group A. They will now face Australia in the semifinals of the ICC World T20 on November 22.
Having restricted England to 115/8 the Windies stuttered in the chase with just two of their batters managing to reach double-digits. That eventually proved enough as both Dottin and Campbelle held their nerves before Kycia Knight struck a four in the last over to see the hosts to a win with three balls to spare.
“We have that never-say-die attitude and going into this match and coming out of it as well,” said Dottin of her team’s performance. “It’s good to win close games because … to know how it feels, but the tension was, it wasn't really any tension on our side. We just had the support so the girls were pretty good.”
“It's been really exciting. The fans have been fabulous, backing us and supporting us all the way. It was a huge thing for us having all these people backing us and playing at home.”
Stafanie Taylor's decision to field first was vindicated with pacer Shakera Selman striking in her very first over with the wicket of Danielle Wyatt (1), who was caught at mid-off. Amy Ellen Jones, coming at No.3 departed too off the bowling of Shamilia Connell for 8.
Opener Tammy Beaumont held one end up but England lost wickets at regular intervals and soon slipped to 50/6 with all Windies bowlers joining in on the fun. While Selman had Nat Sciver edging behind for 5, Afy Fletcher got the big wicket of Beaumont for 23 before Dottin struck to remove Heather Knight for 6. Things went from bad to worse when Laura Winfield was run out by a superb direct throw from Chinelle Henry at mid-off as England lost six wickets in just 11th over.
Just when it seemed England might not be able to bat out their full overs Sophia Dunkley Brown and Anya Shrubsole restored some parity in the proceedings. The duo took their time in settling in without taking much of a chance. They stitched a crucial 58-run stand for the seventh wicket before Dottin struck in the penultimate over picking up Brown for 30.
Shrubsole was dismissed off the last ball of the innings Campbell not before taking her side to a competitive total. For the Windies, Selman and Dottin chipped in with two wickets apiece.
“I think it's a great experience for the girls. For some of the younger girls that haven't played in front of that sort of crowd, that sort of pressure and the atmosphere that it had, it will be great for them. It's a brilliant learning, I think. And what an amazing occasion it was,” England captain Knight pointed out.
“To have a tight game like that and to see how we fought, how we stayed in the game, how we scrapped, that's what the team is about. And that's all I can ask for the girls. A little bit more skill and composure we would have got over the line. Really pleasing, obviously, going into the semi-final.”
The 117-run chase got tricky in just the second over when Shrubsole got rid of Hayley Matthews (1) and Windies captain Taylor (0) in four balls to reduce the hosts to 3/2.
Dottin and Campbelle dug their heels in a 68-run stand for the third wicket to take their side closer. Both batters rotated the strike well but also managed to get the odd boundary. Dottin, in particular, dealt largely in sixes smashing four of them along with a four during her knock.
The all-rounder, however, perished in the 15th over to left-armer Kirstie Gordon for a 52-ball 46, but Campbelle made sure she held firm. She fell with the hosts needing 3 from 5 in the last over. Knight then sent the St Lucia crowd in raptures as she smashed Shrubsole through point to seal the deal.
Shrubsole finished with impressive figures of 3/10 in 3.3 overs but it wasn't enough on the day. Dottin was named Player of the Match for her all-round effort.
South Africa beat Bangladesh, Finish Third in Group
Meanwhile in the other contest later in the evening, yet another batting collapse saw South Africa manage a meagre 109/9 in their 20 overs, but in the end, it proved enough to help them register a 30-run win, over Bangladesh in their final Group A match in St Lucia.
Batting first, the South Africans got off to a good start and were cruising till the ninth over after which they lost eight wickets for just 47 runs with Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun picking up 3/20 in her four overs.
Still without a win from the first three games, Bangladesh had the chance to jump into fourth place by chasing down the target. South Africa’s bowlers, who have been their best performers in the Caribbean, though comfortably restricted them to 79/5 in 20 overs to complete their second victory and clinch third spot in the group as their opponents finished with four defeats out of four.
Brief Scores: England Women 115/8 in 20 overs (Sophia Dunkley Brown 35; Shakera Selman 2/15, Deandra Dottin 2/21) lost to Windies Women 117/6 in 19.3 overs (Deandra Dottin 46, Shemaine Campbelle 45; Anya Shrubsole 3/10) by four wickets
Brief Scores: South Africa Women 109/9 in 20 overs (Marizanne Kapp 25; Lizelle Lee 21; Salma Khatun 3/20; Khadiza-Tul Kubra 2/18) beat Bangladesh Women 79/5 in 20 overs (Rumana Ahmed 34*; Fargana Hoque Pinky 19; Moseline Daniels 1/6; Dane van Niekerk 1/17)
First Published: November 19, 2018, 8:37 AM IST