England, Windies Clash In Bid To Meet Australia in Semis

Both sides have been solid so far in the ICC Women’s World T20 2018. While their batting has been suspect at times, the hosts have been exceptional with the ball, having overcome Bangladesh by a massive margin of 60 runs in spite of scoring just 106 and then went on to beat South Africa defending a mere 108.
While Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor starred in those two games, Hayley Matthews joined the party in the third, doing so by taking three wickets against Sri Lanka to seal qualification. And she did so after a brilliant display with the bat, scoring 62 while opening the innings.
On the other hand, Heather Knight’s side have not had any standout performances. That’s because they haven’t been put under pressure in the tournament so far. After the washout against Sri Lanka in their opening fixture, they won the rain-hit encounter against Bangladesh with ease before bowling out South Africa for just 85 and chasing down the target without any major hiccups.
But against a firing home side, England will have to bring their A-game to maintain their unbeaten record in this year’s tournament.
Squads
Windies: Stafanie Taylor (c), Merissa Aguilleira, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Natasha Mclean, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman
England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Danni Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt
South Africa, Bangladesh Eye Positive End To Poor Campaign
In the second WT20 match on Sunday, South Africa will take on Bangladesh to bring an end to the group stage of the tournament. Both sides, who are out of contention for semi-final qualification, will be looking to end on a high after what has been a disappointing campaign in the Caribbean.
Both teams have struggled to bat well in this tourney and it will once again be up to their bowlers to set the game up for their side.
Squads
South Africa: Dane Van Niekerk (c), Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Zintle Mali, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Robyn Searle, Tumi Sekhukhune, Saarah Smith, Faye Tunnicliffe, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt.
Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (c), Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Jahanara Alam, Khadiza Tul Kubra, Lata Mondol, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana Joty, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, , Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Sharmin Akhter Supta.
First Published: November 18, 2018, 3:58 PM IST