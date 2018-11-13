WWT20: Ismail, Kapp Star as South Africa Brush Aside Sri Lanka by Seven Wickets

Loading...
Ismail returned impressive figures of 3/10 in her four overs as Sri Lanka were restricted to 99/8 in their 20 overs. The batters then led by Kapp's 44-ball 38 saw off the underwhelming target in 18.3 overs at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.
Electing to bowl first on a sluggish surface which had already seen some rain earlier in the day, Kapp got the big wicket of the Chamari Athapaththu in just the third over of the game trapping the Sri Lankan captain plumb in front of the wicket for 3. Ismail then had Yashoda Mendis' wood-work disturbed with an in-swinger of her own for 1 as Sri Lanka could only manage 16 runs for the loss of two wickets in the Power Play.
Sri Lanka's first boundary came off the last ball of the seventh over off Hasini Perera's blade which eventually turned out to be her last as she was accounted for by left-arm pacer Moseline Daniels caught at the deep third man fence for 6. The experienced Shashikala Siriwardene hit the first six of the innings slamming Masabata Klaas straight over her head but fell soon after castled by medium-pacer Tumi Sekhukhune for a 27-ball 21.
None of the Sri Lankan batters could make any mark as such as South Africa picked up wickets at regular intervals. A brief 12-ball 20* cameo by Dilani Manodara where she smashed four fours, including three in an over off Sekhukhune, took Sri Lanka close to the 100-run mark, but a clinical last over by Shabnam where she picked up two wickets and conceded just the two runs ensured the opposition were kept to 99/8.
South Africa's chase like England's in the earlier game got off to a wobbly start even as rain made frequent appearances. Udeshika Prabodhani struck in her first over castling Laura Wolvaardt (4) with an in-dipper before Sripali Weerakkody got the big wicket of Lizelle Lee off her very first ball catching the outside edge of the opener for 1.
At 6/2, South Africa needed a calm head to guide them forward and van Niekerk and Kapp did just that. The duo took their time in settling in as they rotated the strike at every given chance and collected the odd boundary. Their 66-run stand for the third wicket ensured South Africa got closer to the target.
Kapp slammed four fours and a six during her knock before falling with her side 27 runs adrift of the target trapped lbw to Siriwardene. Mignon du Preez, however, came in and slammed three fours in her run-a-ball 16 and with van Niekerk unbeaten on 33 in 45 balls saw South Africa home with nine balls to spare.
Brief Scores: Sri Lanka Women 99/8 in 20 overs (Shashikala Siriwardene 21 Dilani Manodara 20*; Shabnim Ismail 3/10) lost to South Africa women 102/3 in 18.3 overs (Marizanne Kapp 38, Dane van Niekerk 33*) by 7 wickets
Chamari Athapaththudane van niekerkICC Womens World T20 2018ICC WWT20 2018South Africasri lankaWWt20
First Published: November 13, 2018, 10:11 AM IST