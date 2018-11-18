Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
WWT20: New Zealand Complete Eight-wicket Rout of Ireland to Finish Campaign on a High

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 18, 2018, 9:33 AM IST
A strong all-round effort from the New Zealand bowlers led by off-spinner h's three-wicket haul has helped them bow out of the ICC Women's World T20 on a high with a clinical eight-wicket victory at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday (November 17).

New Zealand never allowed Ireland to take flight restricting them to just 79/9 in their 20 overs. Sophie Devine then cracked a 22-ball 51 as the White Ferns romped home in just 7.3 overs.

Amy Satterthwaite's decision to field first was vindicated with Lea Tahuhu getting rid of opener Cecelia Joyce for 1 before Kasperek struck twice in an over first castling Clare Shillington for 12 and then accounting for Isobel Joyce (0) to leave Ireland vulnerable at 30/3.

Gaby Lewis and captain Laura Delany then got together and added some amount of respectability to Ireland's innings forging a 39-run stand for the fourth wicket. Lewis was the aggressor of the two as she got going with a free-flowing drive off Tahuhu and then slammed leg-spinner Amelia Kerr for two more fours.

However, once the stand ended in the 15th over with the wicket of Delany (12), Ireland collapsed like a pack of cards. They slipped from 69/3 to 78/9 in no time with the New Zealand bowlers applying the squeeze.

Kasperek ended with fugues 3/19 from her 4 overs while Tahuhu and Kerr also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

The New Zealand batter hardly broke a sweat in the chase with Devine and Suzie Bates clattering the Irish bowling all over the park. Devine started off with a four and a six in the first over of Eimear Richardson and then slammed pacer Kim Garth for another boundary before thumping Ciara Metcalfe for two sixes and a four as New Zealand raced to 65/0 in 5 overs.

Devine notched up her half-century in just 21 balls - the joint-fastest in WWT20 - but fell soon after skying a fuller delivery from Delany with New Zealand 6 runs adrift from the target. Bates perished too but Satterthwaite and Katey Martin ensured they got the side home with a mammoth 75 balls to spare.

Brief scores: Ireland Women 79/9 in 20 overs (Gaby Lewis 39; Leigh Kasperek 3/19) lost to New Zealand Women 81/2 in 7.3 overs (Sophie Devine 51, Suzie Bates 11) by 8 wickets.
Amy SatterthwaiteICC Womens World T20ICC Womens World T20 2018Lea TahuhuLeigh Kaspereksophie devine
First Published: November 18, 2018, 9:17 AM IST
