WWT20: New Zealand, Ireland Seek Consolation Win in Final Group Game

Both sides will have a look back at the tournament with disappointment. While New Zealand who came in as one of the top contenders to win the trophy failed to get past India and Australia, Ireland needed a win against Pakistan to automatically qualify for next edition's tournament but could not manage that.
At Providence Stadium in Guyana, both teams will want to sign off the tournament with a win. New Zealand, after losses to India and Australia, came good against Pakistan in the last game with a solid 54-run victory. The likes of Amy Satterthwaite and Sophie Devine all were amongst the runs, something that they had not managed earlier in the tournament, while Suzie Bates continued with her good form. The bowling also looked promising with leg-spinner Amelia Kerr and off-spinner Jess Watkin sharing three wickets apiece to derail Pakistan.
The White Ferns, ranked second on the T20I table, will hope for a similar show come Saturday from the side.
Ireland, on the other hand, have shown promise but failure to up the ante against quality sides has brought about their undoing. They haven't been bowled out once in the tournament so far but the batters haven't manage to find the boundaries enough during their stay at the crease, something that is desperately needed in the shortest format of the game.
Now without the pressure of qualification, the Irish side will expect its batters to take a few more risks against a good quality opposition in New Zealand.
Isabel Joyce gave a good account fo herself with a 38-ball 33 and will look for a similar show on Saturday.
"We want to be a team that are used to playing these kinds of games day in, day out. We want to become a professional side,” Joyce had said after Ireland's game against India.
Ireland will want to use the final game as a chance to face one of the top sides in world cricket and the likes of Laura Delany, Joyce, Claire Shillington and Gavy Lewis will want to put their hands up and perform for the side.
The forecast in Guyana on Saturday is for thunderstorms and we might see the game affected due to rain.
Squads
Ireland: Laura Delany (capt), Kim Garth, Cecelia Joyce, Isobel Joyce, Shauna Kavanagh, Amy Kenealy, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Ciara Metcalfe, Lucy O’Reilly, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Clare Shillington, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.
New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (capt), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin.
ICC womens world cup 2018ICC Womens World T20 2018ireland womenLaura DelanyNew Zealand womenSuzie Bateswomen's cricketWomen's World T20 2018womens world T20
First Published: November 17, 2018, 6:16 PM IST