WWT20: Pakistan’s Bismah Maroof Grateful to Play Again After Serious Health Scare

A little over three months ago, the vision in Maroof’s right eye became blurry and she struggled with sinus attacks for the first time. On scrutiny, doctors realised she needed immediate attention and the situation was almost life threatening as the treatment would involve her brain. Maroof, was worried about making it to the Caribbean and asked her fans to pray for her health.
The treatment of the sinus needed four hours and fortunately the procedure went fine. But the bigger problem though was about to come.
“It was quite challenging,” Maroof told the ICC about her time away from the game. “After the surgery, I was on a high dosage of medicines. My eyes got affected, so it took time for me to return to playing.”
While she waited to work her way into the game, doctors said she could not play with the complications that had arisen from her situation.
“I was quite depressed,” she recalled. “Lying there, at one point I couldn’t imagine that I could get up and play again. But they say that whatever plan is made for you is for the good.”
Maroof though dug deep and with the help of family, friends and religious books she came powered her way through the recovery. She returned to the field against Australia in October in Malaysia and soon had the doctors’ approval to continue playing, just in time for the World T20. Maroof is no longer Pakistan captain, her focus instead is on making the most of the chance to simply play again at the top level.
“It’s important now to prioritise my health,” she said. “It has been a stressful time. I have learnt that you shouldn’t plan too much. All your life plans can be turned upside down. So, I will not plan again!”
First Published: November 13, 2018, 1:37 PM IST