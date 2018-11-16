WWT20: Race for Semifinal Spots Heats Up in Group A Clashes Tonight

Loading...
Thus, the two games from Group A on Friday (November 16) have huge bearing on the tournament. England will first face South Africa, which will be followed by Windies taking on Sri Lanka.
England v South Africa
England come into the game having won their previous match against Bangladesh by seven wickets. A combined bowling effort, led by medium pacer Kirstie Gordon's three-wicket haul, restricted Bangladesh to 76 for 9 in 20 overs. The target was never going to trouble England, although they lost their openers with just 13 on board in the revised chase.
Prior to the Bangladesh game, England saw their first match against Sri Lanka washed out by rain. It was perhaps an opportunity for a victory missed, but England still have their fate in their hands. The match against South Africa, however, will not be as straightforward.
South Africa have had mixed results in their two games. They first defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets and then lost to hosts Windies by 31 runs in a low-scoring game. South Africa's bowling has been on the money, keeping their opposition to 99 and 107 in the two matches respectively. However, their batting faltered against Windies, with only Lizelle Lee and Marizanne Kapp scoring double-digits. They'll need to set that right against the holders of the 50-overs World Cup.
Windies v Sri Lanka Women
Windies have all but sealed their spot in the semifinal, having won both their matches so far. The defending champions first defeated Bangladesh by 60 runs and then beat South Africa by 31 runs to be in a strong position at the top of the table.
Like South Africa, Windies too have been on top as far as their bowling is concerned. They first bowled out Bangladesh for just 46 and then shot out South Africa for 76 in defence of 107. Deandra Dottin bagged five against Bangladesh while Stafanie Taylor picked up four against South Africa.
They'll want more from their batters though. They have relied on contributions from the lower order, with Kycia Knight playing vital knocks in both the matches. The top order will have to pick themselves up as they aim for bigger things in the tournament.
Sri Lanka have played three matches, including the washed out encounter over England. They lost to South Africa and defeated Bangladesh by 25 runs in their next. They have scored 99 and 97 in the two games, and will want to improve drastically if they are to challenge the defending champions.
England womenICC Womens World T20 2018south africa womensri lanka womenWindies WomenWomen's World T20 2018
First Published: November 16, 2018, 2:06 PM IST