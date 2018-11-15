WWT20: Siriwardene, Athapaththu Star as Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh To Stay in Semis Contention

Loading...
Eventual Player of the Match Siriwardene added impetus to a struggling innings with a 33-ball 31 to help her side post a competitive 97/7. She then returned with figures of 2 for 10 to ensure her side’s win against the Asian T20 champions.
After opting to bowl first, Salma Khatun’s side had an encouraging start, with Jahanara Alam striking on the first ball to dismiss Yasoda Mendis. Alam and Khatun were both tidy in their opening spells which kept the runs coming off the powerplay down to 17.
With skipper Athapaththu also failing to come good at No. 4, Siriwardene took charge of the innings by batting risk-free, focusing on running between the wickets and scoring the odd boundary.
Bangladesh were on the backfoot without a run on the board as they lost both their openers to Udeshika Prabodhani; Sanjida Islam to a poor LBW call and Fargana Hoque two balls later, which was reviewed but adjudged umpire's call by DRS.
The early wickets added pressure to the rest of the batting line-up, with the score only reaching 28/4 after 10 overs. Athapaththu and Siriwardene combined to take five wickets between them to bowl the opposition out for 72.
While Bangladesh will take on South Africa to end their Caribbean campaign, Sri Lanka will clash against the defending champions Windies in a virtual knockout on Saturday to determine the second team to qualify for the semis.
Brief scores:
Sri Lanka 97/7 in 20 overs (Shashikala Siriwardene 31; Jahanara Alam 3-21) beat Bangladesh 72 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 20; Chamari Athapaththu 3-17, Shashikala Siriwardene 2-10) by 25 runs.
First Published: November 15, 2018, 3:19 PM IST