WWT20: Mandhana, Harmanpreet & Yadav Included in ICC Team of the Tournament

India had a decent tournament, finishing unbeaten in the group stage and defeating eventual champions Australia. However, they bowed out of the tournament after losing to England in the semifinal.
Harmanpreet (183) & Mandhana (178) finished as second and third highest run-scorers in the tournament respectively, behind Australia's Alyssa Healy (225). The Indian captain got her runs at an incredible strike-rate of 160.52.
Presenting, the ICC Women's World T20 Team of the Tournament! 🙌@ahealy77@mandhana_smriti @amyjones313 @ImHarmanpreet@Dottin_5@ImJaveria@EllysePerry— ICC World Twenty20 (@WorldT20) November 25, 2018
Leigh Kasperek @Anya_shrubsole @kirstiegordon97
Poonam Yadav
Jahanara Alam#WT20 #WatchThis pic.twitter.com/nAou4eTo0a
Poonam picked eight wickets in five matches, at an economy of 6.30.
India and England have the maximum representation in the team with three players each. Australia has two while New Zealand, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies have a player each.
ICC Women's World Cup Team of the Tournament: Alyssa Healy (AUS), Smriti Mandhana (IND), Amy Jones (ENG), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND), Deandra Dottin (WI), Javeria Khan (PAK), Ellyse Perry (AUS), Leigh Kasperek (NZ), Anya Shrubsole (ENG), Kirstie Gordon (ENG), Poonam Yadav (IND). 12th Player Jahanara Alam (BAN)
Alyssa HealyAmy Jonesanya shrubsoleDeandra DottinEllyse PerryHarmanpreet KaurICC Womens World T20 2018India womenJahanara AlamJaveria KhanKirstie GordonLeigh Kasperekpoonam yadavsmriti mandhanawomen's cricketWomen's World T20 2018womens world T20
First Published: November 25, 2018, 12:53 PM IST