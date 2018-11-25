Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
WWT20: Mandhana, Harmanpreet & Yadav Included in ICC Team of the Tournament

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 25, 2018, 1:15 PM IST
(image: BCCI/Women)

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur along with teammates Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav have been included in the ICC Women's World T20 team of the tournament, announced by ICC on Sunday (November 25). Harmanpreet was named the captain of the side.

India had a decent tournament, finishing unbeaten in the group stage and defeating eventual champions Australia. However, they bowed out of the tournament after losing to England in the semifinal.

Harmanpreet (183) & Mandhana (178) finished as second and third highest run-scorers in the tournament respectively, behind Australia's Alyssa Healy (225). The Indian captain got her runs at an incredible strike-rate of 160.52.





Poonam picked eight wickets in five matches, at an economy of 6.30.

India and England have the maximum representation in the team with three players each. Australia has two while New Zealand, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies have a player each.

ICC Women's World Cup Team of the Tournament: Alyssa Healy (AUS), Smriti Mandhana (IND), Amy Jones (ENG), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND), Deandra Dottin (WI), Javeria Khan (PAK), Ellyse Perry (AUS), Leigh Kasperek (NZ), Anya Shrubsole (ENG), Kirstie Gordon (ENG), Poonam Yadav (IND). 12th Player Jahanara Alam (BAN)
First Published: November 25, 2018, 12:53 PM IST

