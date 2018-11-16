Spinners Help New Zealand Beat Pakistan for First Win of Tournament

Loading...
Put in to bat, New Zealand posted a competitive 144 for 6 from their 20 overs. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for just 90 in 18 overs. Both sides are out of contention for a semi-final spot from Group B.
New Zealand's batting effort was down to their top four batters posting more than 25 each. Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates scores 32 and 35 respectively, taking 31 balls each. Their 59-run opening stand set the platform, and by the time both were dismissed, New Zealand were 83 for 2 in the 13th over.
Captain Amy Satterthwaite (26) and Katey Martin (29) took over, keeping New Zealand going at a decent rate in the death overs. Off-spinner Sana Mir got both, but not before they had managed to take New Zealand past 130.
Javeria Khan got Pakistan off to a brisk start in their chase. When Ayesha Zafar became the first wicket to fall, Pakistan had raced past 30 in three overs. However, off-spinner Watkin ran through the middle order to trigger a collapse.
Javeria, the Pakistan captain, scored 36 off 23 with the help of six boundaries but when she fell to Watkin in the ninth over, Pakistan's hopes ended. Only two other batters - Nida Dar (11) and Aliya Riaz (12) - got past double-digit scores as Watkin completed a superb spell of 4-0-9-3. Leg-spinner Kerr too ran through the lower order to finish with 3 for 21.
Pakistan have completed all their matches in the tournament while New Zealand still have one match, against Ireland on Saturday, pending.
Brief scores: New Zealand 144 for 6 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 32, Suzie Bates 35, Amy Sattherthwaite 26, Katey Martin 29) beat Pakistan 90 all out in 18 overs (Javeria Khan 36; Jess Watkin 3 for 9, Amelia Kerr 3 for 21) by 54 runs
Amelia KerrICC Womens World T20 2018Jess WatkinNew Zealand vs Pakistan 2018pakistan vs new zealand 2018White Ferns
First Published: November 16, 2018, 9:00 AM IST