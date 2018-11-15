Stafanie Taylor's Four Wickets Helps Windies Beat South Africa in Low-Scorer

Loading...
Windies posted 107 for 7 from their 20 overs with contributions from Kycia Knight (32) and Natasha McLean (28). They then bowled out the Proteas for just 76 in 18.4 overs with Taylor picking 4 for 12 from 3.4 overs.
South Africa opted to field and got off to a good start as they had Windies reeling at 29 for 4 by the eighth over. Shabnim Ismail, the medium pacer, had caused the bulk of the damage picking up the top three, including Windies captain Stafanie Taylor for a first-ball duck.
The home side needed a partnership and they got that from Kycia Knight, the wicketkeeper-batter, and Natasha McLean. The duo added 45 for the fifth wicket, with McLean contributing 28 off 24 to give Windies some momentum. Mclean and Britney Cooper (0) fell in quick succession but Knight stayed on for a couple more overs as Windies went on to post a competitive total. Knight ended on 32 off 36, with two sixes and two fours.
Ismail was the pick of the South African bowlers, returning figures of 4-1-12-3. Captain Dane van Niekerk too chipped in with a couple of wickets.
Only two batters from South Africa got to double-digit scores; opener Lizelle Lee and No. 3 Marizanne Kapp scored 20s but the rest faltered against scoreboard pressure. The visitors were at one stage 50 for 2, but the mounting required run-rate led to an abject collapse.
With Taylor running through the middle order, Kapp was South Africa's only hope. She battled till the 17th over, but once she became the seventh batter dismissed, Windies wrapped up the game quickly.
The last three South African wickets fell in four balls without adding a single run as Windies won their second consecutive match of the tournament.
South Africa now have one win and one loss from two matches.
Brief scores:
Windies 107 for 7 in 20 overs (Kycia Knight 32, Natasha McLean 28; Shabnim Ismail 3 for 12) beat South Africa 76 all out in 18.2 overs (Marizanne Kapp 26; Stafanie Taylor 4 for 12) by 30 runs.
First Published: November 15, 2018, 3:18 PM IST