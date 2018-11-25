WWT20: ‘Wasn’t Our Best Day But This is a Really Satisfying Win’ – Meg Lanning

“The last couple of World Cups haven't gone our way and this is a really satisfying win. It was great. The girls have been simply outstanding,” an elated Meg Lanning said at the post match presentation.
“We obviously didn't have the success we would have liked in the last couple of years.”
“My mum and dad's here and I could not be happier,” added Lanning.
By the time Wareham had completed her act, the English were in deep trouble and could not recover from there. The Australians had to chase a tricky but eventually comfortable 106 runs to clinch their fourth World title.
“We probably didn't have our best day in the field. It was great. Wareham was great with the direct hit and her control with the ball was excellent. We knew we could change a few things and we are a very calm group and I think we showed that tonight,” she said.
It could have all gone horribly wrong as Danielle Wyatt threatened to hurt them after she was afforded a life in as early as the third over. But the Australian spinners engineered a massive batting collapse before Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner stepped up with the bat to complete the task on hand.
Not Enough Runs
Unfortunately, the English could not complete the double having lifted the fifty-over World Cup title last year. The batting collapse left the bowlers with very little to work with and skipper Heather Knight was quick to acknowledge the shortcomings.
“We didn't put too many runs in the board. In terms of average and the wickets we've lost we surely didn't get it right,” Knight said after the final.
England did begin at a brisk pace; but apart from Wyatt and Knight no one managed to touch double figures in their innings and crumbled under pressure against an experienced Australian side.
“We came with some inexperience and the girls stepped up beautifully. Really great experience for the girls and the fans have been amazing.”
“They (supporters) are still singing and dancing, they've been our source of support”
Heather Knight and co will have to go back to the drawing board and plan their way to get another chance of setting their record against Australia in finals right, they’ve never beaten them and that will hold for a little while longer at least.
First Published: November 25, 2018, 9:43 AM IST