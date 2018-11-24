WWT20: We Didn't Consider Dew Factor, Admits Smriti Mandhana after Semifinal Exit

“We didn’t consider the dew factor. We had played 11 am matches, and had not played any 8 pm match. Even when we practised, we hadn’t seen any dew, so we didn’t think it would play a factor,” Mandhana conceded.
“But that played a huge factor as rather than spinning, our ball started skidding.”
India could only manage 112 against England in the first innings, and despite picking up two early wickets in the chase, England eventually cruised to an eight-wicket win.
India’s tactic of bowling wide-lines worked well in the earlier matches of the tournament when the bowlers had big totals to defend, but it was negated well by England in the small chase.
“It’s pretty standard to what we’ve seen from them before,” said English wicket-keeper Amy Jones, who scored a half-century. “It’s sort of what we prepared for. So no, not surprised (at the fields). I think we played them pretty well.”
Mandhana admitted that the team could have done better at saving the singles, but had no qualms about the team’s aggressive batting approach.
“We could have had more single-saving fielders in the ring so that we encouraged them to hit us over the top," she said. "Because only wickets could win us the match and not playing 20 overs. I thought we could have been better on that part.
“(The aggressive approach) definitely, it has worked for us in the last three months. If you discount whatever happened in the semi-final, the way we have played as a group over the last three months has been brilliant. No one even gave us a chance to do well in the world cup.
“Ramesh (Powar) had given specific roles to each person and that helped in the last 14 games we played in Sri Lanka, against Australia A and in the last four matches.
“Only if you lose one game, you cannot change your tactics or the strategy that has worked for you. Going forward, it is best to give one person a specific role, or if that person is not able to do it then you can identify other players who could be able to fit into that role.”
