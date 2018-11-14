WWT20: Weather in Focus Yet Again as Windies, South Africa Eye Knockout Spot

Loading...
The weather in Gros Islet hasn't been great, with one match getting washed out and two games being affected by rain. The forecast looks no different but hopefully it will stay dry for long enough to allow some cricketing action.
Windies vs South Africa, Group A
A win here will take both teams one step closer to the knockout stage. Both Windies and South Africa had their issues in the first match but still managed to emerge victorious.
It was only because of captain Stafanie Taylor (29) and wicketkeeper-batter Kycia Knight (32) Windies managed to cross the 100-run mark at the Providence Stadium in Guyana in the first game. The total, however, proved to be more than enough for Bangladesh who were destroyed by Deandra Dottin's medium-pace. The 27-year-old picked up five wickets for as many runs in 3.4 overs and played a key role in bowling Bangladesh out for mere 46 runs. She found good support from the likes of Shakera Selman, Taylor, Shamilia Connell and Afy Fletcher who did not allow any of the Bangladeshi batters to reach the double-digit mark.
Their batters will have to pull up their socks against South Africa who have quite a solid bowling attack. While Shabnim Ismail (3 for 10) was the pick of the bowlers, she got good support from Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Moseline Daniels, Dane van Niekerk and Tumi Sekhukhune who all chipped in with a wicket each.
"It’s so good to watch Shabs (Shabnim Ismail) and Kappie bowling up front. They are the best pace-bowling pair in the world and they showed us why yesterday. They were also having a really good time of it and it showed and that’s what you want to see from your seniors," said Chloe Tryon, who will be playing her 50th T20I on Wednesday.
“It was really exciting to see the captain and Marizanne go out there and play sensible cricket with the bat. They rotated the strike well and played the conditions really well. There are a lot of positives that we can take away from that game and put that all together for tomorrow.”
Apart from openers Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt, the South African batters had a decent outing against Sri Lanka. Kapp scored handy runs from No. 3, while van Niekerk and Mignon du Preez put the finishing touches.
Both teams look well equipped on paper but all that's going to matter is how they perform on the field.
Squads
Windies: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Merissa Aguilleira, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Natasha Mclean, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman.
South Africa: Dane Van Niekerk (capt), Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Zintle Mali, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Robyn Searle, Tumi Sekhukhune, Saarah Smith, Chloe Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe, Laura Wolvaardt.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Group A
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will have to come up with a victory if they want to keep themselves alive in the tournament. While Bangladesh have lost both their games, Sri Lanka shared points in one game against England and lost the other one to South Africa.
Both sides have struggled heavily in the batting department. Sri Lanka are over-reliant on their skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who only managed three runs against South Africa. They could only score 99 for 8 in their last match and that too was largely because of wicketkeeper-batter Dilani Manodara's 12-ball 20* from No. 8. Shashikala Siriwardene showed promising signs but will need more support from the top-order comprising of Yasoda Mendis, Athapaththu and Hasini Perera. Sri Lanka have a decent bowling attack but they will need their batters to score somewhere around that 140-run mark.
Things aren't too different in the Bangladesh camp. Ayasha Rahman's 39 is the highest individual score for Bangladesh in the two games, with Jahanara Alam's 12 being the second best. Their batters performed quite well in the Asia Cup but the moment there's any help for the bowlers, Bangladesh seem to struggle. Established players like Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana and Fargana Hoque will have to come up with substantial contributions if Bangladesh want to put any pressure on Sri Lanka.
Both teams mostly rely on their spinners, but in Udeshika Prabodani and Sripali Weerakkody, Sri Lanka also have effective medium-pacers. The two looked threatening in their opening spells against South Africa and gave them an early scare in the 100-run chase. Bangladesh bowlers too were impressive against Windies, restricting them to 106 for 8 in their 20 overs. Even against England, skipper Salma Khatun removed both the openers in no time to keep Bangladesh in the game for a brief period.
In the end, it's all going to boil down to how the batters from both the teams perform.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Eshani Lokusooriya, Dilani Manodara, Yashoda Mendis, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodani, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Shashikala Siriwardena, Rebeka Vandort, Sripali Weearakkody.
Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (capt), Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque, Khadija tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Lata Mondal, Sharmin Akhter.
First Published: November 14, 2018, 3:18 PM IST