Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

WZC cs KSS Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Watan Zalmi CC vs Kristianstad CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 15, 2020

WZC cs KSS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WZC cs KSS Dream11 Best Picks / WZC cs KSS Dream11 Captain / WZC cs KSS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 15, 2020, 12:41 PM IST
WZC cs KSS Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Watan Zalmi CC vs Kristianstad CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 15, 2020

WZC cs KSS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

WZC cs KSS ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

WZC cs KSS ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

July 15 – 2:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg

WZC cs KSS ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team

WZC cs KSS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Muhibullah Kharoti

WZC cs KSS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Waheedullah Musleh, Sadek Robel, Taimur Khan

WZC cs KSS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ihsanullah Wafa (CAPTAIN), Ibrahim Zahiri, Abdul Haq (VICE CAPTAIN), Niaz Mohammad

WZC cs KSS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Sabaun Shirzad.

WZC cs KSS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Watan Zalmi CC Niaz Mohammad, Fahd Omair Zafar, Muhibullah Kharoti, M Sadek Robel, Imran Khan, Taimur Khan, Waissullah Safi (WK), Mohammad Askari, S Abdul Haq (C), Abid Khan, Hamad Ahmed

Kristianstad CC Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Akmal Popla, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari

Follow @CricketNext for more

https://twitter.com/cricketnext

BRP vs BRGdream11Dream11 teamECS T10 GothenburgECS T10 Gothenburg live scoreECS T10 Gothenburg live streamingECS T10 Gothenburg scorecardFantasy TipsWZC cs KSS Dream11WZC cs KSS Dream11 predictionWZC cs KSS Dream11 teamWZC cs KSS Dream11 top picksWZC cs KSS live scoreWZC cs KSS Scorecard

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more