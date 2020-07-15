WZC cs KSS Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Watan Zalmi CC vs Kristianstad CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 15, 2020

WZC cs KSS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
WZC cs KSS ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
WZC cs KSS ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
July 15 – 2:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg
WZC cs KSS ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team
WZC cs KSS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Muhibullah Kharoti
WZC cs KSS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Waheedullah Musleh, Sadek Robel, Taimur Khan
WZC cs KSS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ihsanullah Wafa (CAPTAIN), Ibrahim Zahiri, Abdul Haq (VICE CAPTAIN), Niaz Mohammad
WZC cs KSS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Sabaun Shirzad.
WZC cs KSS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Watan Zalmi CC Niaz Mohammad, Fahd Omair Zafar, Muhibullah Kharoti, M Sadek Robel, Imran Khan, Taimur Khan, Waissullah Safi (WK), Mohammad Askari, S Abdul Haq (C), Abid Khan, Hamad Ahmed
Kristianstad CC Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Akmal Popla, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari
