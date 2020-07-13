WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenberg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
WZC vs ALM ECS T10 Gothenberg Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
WZC vs ALM ECS T10 Gothenberg Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
WZC vs ALM ECS T10 Gothenberg Match Details
July 13 – 3:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg
WZC vs ALM ECS T10 Gothenberg My Dream11 Team
WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Waissullah Safi
WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team Batsmen: Imran Khan, Sardar Sahak (VICE CAPTAIN), Ayaz Hussain
WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team All-rounders: Waleed Ilyas, Niaz Mohammad (CAPTAIN), Samiulhaq Gujer
WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ankith Shah, Abid Khan, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Hamayun BabaKhan
WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Watan Zalmi CC Niaz Mohammad, Imran Khan, Sahibzada Abdul Haq Khan, Fahd Zafar, Waissullah Safi, Hamad Ahmed, Zaheen Khan, Waleed Ilyas, Abid Khan, Abid Khan, Mohammad Taj.
Almhult CC Rahul Ganju, Sidarth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Ayaz Hussain, Junaid Khan, Samiulhaq Gujer, Imran Sabawoon, Ankith Shah, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Asif Meer, Hamayun BabaKhan.
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenberg Watan Zalmi CC vs Almhult CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 13, 2020
WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WZC vs ALM Dream11 Best Picks / WZC vs ALM Dream11 Captain / WZC vs ALM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings