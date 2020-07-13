Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WZC vs ALM Dream11 Best Picks / WZC vs ALM Dream11 Captain / WZC vs ALM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 13, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenberg Watan Zalmi CC vs Almhult CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 13, 2020

WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenberg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

WZC vs ALM ECS T10 Gothenberg Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

WZC vs ALM ECS T10 Gothenberg Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

WZC vs ALM ECS T10 Gothenberg Match Details

July 13 – 3:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg

WZC vs ALM ECS T10 Gothenberg My Dream11 Team

WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Waissullah Safi

WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team Batsmen: Imran Khan, Sardar Sahak (VICE CAPTAIN), Ayaz Hussain

WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team All-rounders: Waleed Ilyas, Niaz Mohammad (CAPTAIN), Samiulhaq Gujer

WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ankith Shah, Abid Khan, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Hamayun BabaKhan

WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Watan Zalmi CC Niaz Mohammad, Imran Khan, Sahibzada Abdul Haq Khan, Fahd Zafar, Waissullah Safi, Hamad Ahmed, Zaheen Khan, Waleed Ilyas, Abid Khan, Abid Khan, Mohammad Taj.

Almhult CC Rahul Ganju, Sidarth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Ayaz Hussain, Junaid Khan, Samiulhaq Gujer, Imran Sabawoon, Ankith Shah, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Asif Meer, Hamayun BabaKhan.

Follow @CricketNext for more

 

