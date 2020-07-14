WZC vs SSD Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
WZC vs SSD ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
WZC vs SSD ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
July 14 – 9:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg
WZC vs SSD ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team
WZC vs SSD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Harinder Koranga
WZC vs SSD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Mohammad Askari, Mokhtar Ghulami, Rubal Pathak, Taimur Khan (VICE CAPTAIN)
WZC vs SSD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Zahoor Sabir (CAPTAIN), S.Abdul Haq, Niaz Mohammad
WZC vs SSD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ashiq Hussain, Sabaun Shirzad, Usman Sarwar
WZC vs SSD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Watan Zalmi CC Fahd Omair Zafar, M Sadek Robel, Muhibullah Kharoti, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Niaz Mohammad, Waissullah Safi (WK), Eywazollah Raisi, S.Abdul Haq (C), Sabaun Shirzad, Waleed Ilyas.
Seaside CC Umair Chaudary (C), Mokhtar Ghulami, Harinder Koranga, Rubal Pathak, Zahoor Sabir, Arfan Arif, Ammar Zafar (WK), Aditya Arora, Ashiq Hussain, Imam Shaik, Usman Sarwar.
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
WZC vs SSD Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips
WZC vs SSD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WZC vs SSD Dream11 Best Picks / WZC vs SSD Dream11 Captain / WZC vs SSD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings