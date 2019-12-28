Yashasvi Jaiswal Drives India U19 to Series Clinching Win Against South Africa
Jaiswal, who turned 18 on Saturday and is in India's U-19 World Cup squad, gave himself a birthday gift by polishing off the South African tail with a four-wicket burst with his spin bowling to bundle out the home side for just 119 from 29.5 overs.
