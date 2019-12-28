Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

South Africa

284 (84.3)

South Africa
v/s
England
England*

181 (53.2)

England need 277 runs to win, MIN. 15.2 Overs Left Today
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

467 (155.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

148 (54.5)

Australia lead by 456 runs
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 24, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 28 December, 2019

2ND INN

Sylhet Thunder

157/4 (20.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers*

51/0 (5.0)

Khulna Tigers need 107 runs in 90 balls at 7.13 rpo

Yashasvi Jaiswal Drives India U19 to Series Clinching Win Against South Africa

Jaiswal, who turned 18 on Saturday and is in India's U-19 World Cup squad, gave himself a birthday gift by polishing off the South African tail with a four-wicket burst with his spin bowling to bundle out the home side for just 119 from 29.5 overs.

PTI |December 28, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal Drives India U19 to Series Clinching Win Against South Africa

Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed four wickets before making an unbeaten 89 to star in India Under-19 team's series-clinching eight wicket win over South Africa in the second Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park here on Saturday.

Jaiswal, who turned 18 on Saturday and is in India's U-19 World Cup squad, gave himself a birthday gift by polishing off the South African tail with a four-wicket burst with his spin bowling to bundle out the home side for just 119 from 29.5 overs.

Akash Singh, AV Ankolekar and Ravi Bishnoi also chipped in with two wickets each.

For South Africa, who suffered a batting collapse, one-down Jonathan Bird top-scored with a 25 while opener Andrew Louw made 24. Their six batsmen were dismissed for single-digit scores.

Chasing the small target of 120, Jaiswal, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore in the recent IPL auction, struck 14 boundaries and three sixes in his 56-ball unbeaten knock.

Dhruv Jurel also remained not out on 26 as India chased down the target with 33.4 overs to spare, reaching 120 for 2 in 16.2 overs. Captain Priyam Garg was out for a duck.

The India U-19 team had beaten the South Africans by nine wickets in the first match here on Friday.

India U19 vs South africa u19ravi bishnoiYashasvi Jaiswal

