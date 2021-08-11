Yashpal Sharma Birth Anniversary: Remembering 5 Best Knocks of Former Indian Cricketer

Arguably the 1983 World Cup win is considered as the greatest victory in the Indian cricket history. Whenever someone talks about the 1983 World Cup, the fans remember players like Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar. However, there was one more person who played a vital role in India’s victory in the showpiece event. His name is Yashpal Sharma.

Yashpal was one of the best middle-order batsmen of his era. The Punjab-born churned out many great performances across all formats to help India cross the line during the crunch situations. He died of heart attack last month. On the 67th birth anniversary of the notable cricket personality, we look at his five best performances for India.

100 vs Australia, 1979

Yashpal smashed his maiden Test century during the fourth Test of the six-match series against Australia in 1979. Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India declared their innings at 510 while batting first. There were three centurions for India including Sunil Gavaskar, Yashpal and Gundappa Vishwanath. Yashpal was the cricketer who gained maximum attention for his gritty 239-ball hundred. Meanwhile, the game ended in a draw.

89 vs West Indies, 1983 World Cup

Yashpal’s most prominent performance came during the 1983 World Cup. Starting their campaign in the 1983 World Cup, India left the entire cricket fraternity stunned by defeating the mighty West Indies in their first match. The reason behind India pulling off the spectacular victory by 34 runs was Yashpal.

The right-hander smashed a whopping 89 runs off 120 deliveries, his highest ODI score. On the back of 89 scored by Yashpal, India posted 262 runs on the scoreboard. In reply, West Indies collapsed at 228 to help India start their run in the World Cup on a winning note.

140 vs England, 1982

Playing the fifth Test of the six-match series against England in Chennai, Vishwanath and Yashpal took the remand of the opposition bowlers. The two caused havoc on the cricket field as they steered India to a total of 481 runs in the first innings.

While Vishwanath was the highest run-getter with a knock of 222, Yashpal also made headlines by adding 140 runs to the scoreboard. The efforts by the two batters saved India from a collapse in the first innings. In the end, the match ended in a draw. Notably, it was the highest score of Yashpal Sharma in the purest format of the game.

61 vs England, 1983 World Cup

There is no doubt that Yashpal was a man for the bigger occasions. The Punjab-born produced another crucial performance during the semi-final of the 1983 World Cup against England. India found themselves in trouble as they were reeling at 50 for two while chasing 214 runs in 60 overs.

However, Mohinder Amarnath and Yashpal provided the much-needed stability to the Indian side by scoring 61 and 46 runs respectively. The performance in the semi-final by Yashpal is hailed as one of the best performances of the middle-order batsman.

40 vs Australia, 1983 World Cup

India were in a desperate need of a victory as they were up against Australia in the virtual quarter-final at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The Men in Blue didn’t get off to a good start in the match as they lost both their opening batters Gavaskar and Srikkanth at scores of 9 and 24 respectively. Other batsmen also failed to put up a good show. However, it was Yashpal who kept his calm in the pressure situation.

The Punjab-born smashed 40 runs off 40 balls to help India reach 247 runs. An excellent performance by the bowling side resulted in India winning the match by 118 runs.

