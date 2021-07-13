Yashpal Sharma Dies at 66, Live Updates: Tributes Pour in for 1983 World Cup Winner

Yashpal Sharma Dies: Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was a member of the Indian team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup in England.

Born in Punjab in 1954, Sharma represented Haryana, Railways, and Punjab in domestic cricket and went on to play 37 Tests and 42 ODI for India. He made 1606 Test runs at 33.45 with the best of 140, while in ODIs he made 883 runs at 28.48 with the best of 89.

Sharma suffered a heart attack after returning from morning walk and collapsed at around 7.30 am.

The right-handed batsman, who was the backbone of India’s middle-order in the 1983 World Cup, played 37 Test matches, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs scoring 883 runs. He also played 160 first-class matches, representing Punjab, Haryana and Railways, and scored 8933 runs.

But he was best remembered internationally for his performances in India’s first World Cup win, in 1983. He aggregated 240 runs at an average of 34.28 to return as the second-highest scorer for India behind skipper Kapil Dev in the tournament.

Sharma had top-scored with 89 (off 120 balls) to help India make 262/8 in their 34-run victory over West Indies in their first match of the 1983 World Cup. That win in Manchester gave India the self-belief to go on and win the tournament.

Sharma registered three of his five highest ODI career scores in the 1983 World Cup. He top-scored in three big wins for India playing the defining knock in these matches – in their tournament opener, a potential Quarter-Final, and the Semi-Final.

