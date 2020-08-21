Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

August 21, 2003: Yasir Hameed Slams Two Tons in Test Debut Against Bangladesh

Like many other Pakistani batsmen, a young Yasir Hameed too showed a lot of promise early on in his career. He had an unforgettable debut against Bangladesh in 2003, where he smashed two centuries in as many innings. That was enough to take Pakistan to a seven-wicket victory.

August 21, 2020
After reducing Bangladesh to 288 in the first innings, Pakistan were in all sorts of trouble when their turn for batting came. But young Hameed came to the team's rescue an scored a brilliant 170 to take the team to 346. Rashid Latif too played a wonderful hand of 54.

In the second innings, their star batsman Habibul Bashar gave them a solid platform to win, and scored 108. But he did not get support from other batsmen and Bangladesh were bundled out once again, under 300. That meant that Pakistan needed only 217 runs to win, which they got with utmost ease.

Once again Hameed stepped up and scored yet another ton to take his team home. Mohammad Hafeez too did his bit and scored a fifty at the top of the order, and Pakistan won the match by seven wickets.

There were some other notable performances too from the Pakistani side. Danish Kaneria bagged six wickets in the match, while another debutant, Shabbir Ahmed got eight wickets in the match. As far as the series is concerned, Pakistan won it 3-0. The second match was played at Peshawar and the hosts won it by nine wickets, while the last match at Multan was a close one, and Pakistan won by only one wicket.

In that match skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq had come to their rescue.

