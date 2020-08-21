August 21, 2003: Yasir Hameed Slams Two Tons in Test Debut Against Bangladesh
Like many other Pakistani batsmen, a young Yasir Hameed too showed a lot of promise early on in his career. He had an unforgettable debut against Bangladesh in 2003, where he smashed two centuries in as many innings. That was enough to take Pakistan to a seven-wicket victory.
