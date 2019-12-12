Yasir Shah Released From Test Squad to Work With Mushtaq Ahmed
Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah didn’t have the best of outings against in the recently concluded series against Australia, and now has been temporarily released from the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series to work with Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.
