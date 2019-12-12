Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

248/4 (90.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

263/6 (86.3)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 4, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 12 December, 2019

2ND INN

Chattogram Challengers

144/6 (20.0)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers*

146/2 (13.5)

Khulna Tigers beat Chattogram Challengers by 8 wickets

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

Yasir Shah Released From Test Squad to Work With Mushtaq Ahmed

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah didn’t have the best of outings against in the recently concluded series against Australia, and now has been temporarily released from the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series to work with Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Cricketnext Staff |December 12, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
Yasir Shah Released From Test Squad to Work With Mushtaq Ahmed

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah didn’t have the best of outings against in the recently concluded series against Australia, and now has been temporarily released from the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series to work with Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Shah, who is quickest to 200 Test wickets in history, missed out on a spot in the playing XI in the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi as the management went in with four fast bowlers.

The 33-year-old Shah will join the squad in Karachi on 16 December, ahead of the second Test.

In the first Test against Australia at Brisbane, he conceded 205 for four wickets, while in the second encounter at Adelaide, he went wicketless, giving away 197 runs.

“It's every spinner's wish to do well in Australia because that raises your image and profile,” he had said in Adelaide. “I've put in a lot of hard work. The last time I bowled too fast. And I was bowling at a faster pace than what I wanted to here, too, and I didn't use my variations well.”

Though he failed with the ball, but was mighty impressive with the bat as he recorded his maiden ton in Adelaide.

mustaq ahmedPakistan vs Sri LankaYasir Shah

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more