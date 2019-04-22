Yasir to Replace Shadab on Pakistan’s England Tour

Loading...
Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq made the announcement on April 21, and remained non-committal on what this meant for Khan’s involvement in the World Cup which commences on May 30 in England.
“The deadline to make changes to our World Cup squad is at least another five to six weeks away,” Inzamam said. “Hopefully, by that time, everything will be better, and the player can return to the squad.”
According to the PCB website, the board will “now set-up Shadab’s appointment with specialists in England to help him fully recover before Pakistan’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 opener against the Windies on 31 May at Trent Bridge.”
Wrist spinner Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the series against England after tests revealed a virus that will require treatment and rest for, at least, four weeks.— PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) April 21, 2019
The Pakistan team leaves for England on March 23rd. Thirty-two year old Shah has 23 wickets in 24 ODIs to his name, and picked up 19 wickets in four Test matches when Pakistan last toured England in 2016. Pakistan will play England in five ODIs and a one-off T20I, and the series is being seen as important to accurately assess the players before the World Cup begins.
Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali have been named as back-ups to Pakistan’s World Cup squad.
Pakistan Squad for World Cup: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hassan Ali, Abid Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Sohail.
First Published: April 22, 2019, 2:50 PM IST