'Ye Bhi India Se Khela Hua Hai?'-Shahid Afridi's Fiery Response to Amit Mishra's 'This Too Shall Pass' Tweet For Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has not yet been able to register a double-digit score in the T20 World Cup. The 28-year-old batter has so far managed to bag just eight runs after playing three matches. Following Babar’s poor outing against the Netherlands, former India spinner Amit Mishra shared a heartfelt post for the Pakistan captain on Sunday. However, the tweet did not go down well with Shahid Afridi and the former Pakistan all-rounder vehemently criticised Mishra.

“This too shall pass. Stay strong Babar Azam,” Mishra tweeted on Sunday.

This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258. 🙏🏽 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 30, 2022

Interestingly, Babar had posted a similar tweet back in July for Virat Kohli when the star Indian batter was going through a rough patch.

Mishra was praised by many former cricketers and experts for showing his support for Babar but Afridi lashed out at the former India spinner during a live show.

During a show on Pakistan’s Samaa TV, Afridi said, “Ye jo aap naam le rahe hain Amit Mishra, ye bhi India se khela hua hai? Ye spinner tha ki batsman tha? Koi baat nahi. Chalein aage. This too shall pass [This person, Amit Mishra, has he also played for India? Was he a spinner or a batsman? Do not worry. Let’s move on].”

In the first T20I match of the World Cup, Babar was dismissed for a golden duck against arch-rivals India. The Rohit Sharma-led side had won the nail-biting affair by four wickets. In the next encounter, Azam managed to secure only four runs off nine deliveries against Zimbabwe. Pakistan had to concede a shocking one-run defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in that game.

Pakistan did get back on the winning track against the Netherlands on Sunday but there was no change in Babar’s form. He was run out in the game after scoring just four runs against the Dutch opponents. Babar’s poor show did not damage the run chase as Pakistan successfully reached the target with 37 balls to spare.

Two back-to-back defeats at the T20 World Cup had already shattered Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-final. Moreover, South Africa’s win against India has now made Pakistan’s qualification process tougher.

Pakistan will be up against the Proteas in their next Super 12 match on November 3. In their final group-stage fixture, Pakistan will face Bangladesh on November 6.

