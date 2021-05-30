CRICKETNEXT

'Ye Bhi Theek Hai' - Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel Get Into Competitive Spirit With Social Media Banter

  • IANS
  • Updated: May 30, 2021, 12:11 PM IST

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and team-mate Axar Patel seem to be getting into competitive mode for the gruelling three-and-a-half-month tour of England with some fun on social media platform, Instagram.

Ahead of the team’s scheduled departure for England on June 2, the 27-year-old paceman posted a cool picture of himself on Saturday and captioned it “Reset mode on”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

Bumrah and fellow India cricketers, including Patel, are currently in quarantine before their England tour, where they will play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand from June 18 at Southampton and then take on the hosts in a five-match Test series.

Bumrah post soon went viral with his followers responding with emojis and funny messages. His team-mate, Axar Patel, too complimented the paceman by writing: “Sahi hai” (Looks great).

Responding to Patel’s message, Bumrah used the famous dialogue from popular web series Mirzapur 2. “@aksharpatel ye bhi thik hai (This is also OK),” Bumrah wrote.

The conversation between two was a treat for fans with many of them reacting with laughing emoticons.

Will England Pay For Being Too Casual & Relaxed & Fielding A Second-String Team Against New Zealand?

Bumrah could become the fastest Indian pacer to take 100 Test wickets during the series in England as he requires 17 more to reach the landmark. He has so far played 19 Tests.

Kapil Dev, the current record holder, reached the milestone in 25 Tests.

