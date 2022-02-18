'Ye Un Dino Ki Baat Hai': Lucknow Super Giants' Throwback Post Features Never-Seen-Before Pic Of KL Rahul and Manish Pandey

It is fun to witness social media banters between the IPL franchises. From taking a dig at one another to giving us some remarkable throwback pictures, the social media game of IPL teams is top-notch. The Newly-formed Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is also getting into the scene. Recently, the team shared a throwback photo featuring two of their star recruits, LSG captain KL Rahul and experienced batter Manish Pandey.

Posting via their Twitter account, Lucknow stated – “Ye un dino ki baat hai (It is about those days)” in reference to a popular Hindi song by the same name. In the picture, the duo is seen holding each other with one arm and raising the other arm up. For the unversed, Pandey and Rahul have been long-standing teammates in the Karnataka state team. They have also represented India together. And now for the first time, the two will be playing together for an IPL franchise.

Ye un dinon ki baat hai….. 😅#LucknowSuperGiants pic.twitter.com/VKzDkIRcO5— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) February 15, 2022

Pandey was previously a part of the KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) squad. In the IPL 2022 mega auction, he was picked up for Rs. 4.60 crore by Lucknow Super Giants. Rahul has been a Challenger (RCB) for a couple of IPL seasons, later he was bought by Punjab Kings (earlier known as Kings XI Punjab). Rahul led Punjab Kings for a few seasons, and this year he was bought by Lucknow for a whooping price of Rs. 17 crores. Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Rahul was named as captain of the Lucknow franchise during the player drafts.

Total 600 players were shortlisted for the mega auction, ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which took place over the weekend in Bengaluru. Of the lot, 204 players were sold out to the 10 IPL franchises. The squads formulated will remain in place for the next three years. As far as the IPL 2022 season is concerned, it is slated to begin in April.

