Year Ender 2021: From AB de Villiers to Dwayne Bravo - Major Retirements in Cricket

2021 was the year of retirement. In the first two months itself, as many as eight cricketers had hung their boots. Later as the year progressed, the likes of Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers also called it quits. West Indies’ failure to win another T20 title meant Dwayne Bravo also calls time on his international career. We take a look at the high profile names who left the game never to return.

International Retirements

Ab de Villiers (South Africa): Arguably the biggest retirement of the year, AB hanging the boots made news all over. And why not? He wasn’t your average cricketer. He was a multi-talented sportsperson; mind you, he was an excellent hockey player and perhaps he took a leaf out of it while scooping bowlers all across the park as RCB fans chanted “Ab Ab.” Indian fans loved him and he knew it. That’s why his thank you note had a ‘dhanyawad’ in it. He had already retired from international cricket back in 2017, and one fine November evening he made it clear he is no longer interested in playing franchise cricket. “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket,” he said in a tweet. “Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly,” he added.

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies): Known for bowling some excellent slow yorkers, Bravo etched a name for himself in the IPL. He was an excellent batter-cum-fielder as well which meant full value for money. CSK retained him on many occasions, and he made sure that the investment was worth it. Meanwhile in 2021, he couldn’t win another T20 World Cup title with West Indies and hung up his boots soon after. He played in 90 T20s for the West Indies since making his debut against New Zealand at Auckland in 2006. He also scored 1,245 runs at an average of 22.23 and a strike rate of 115.38. “I think the time has come,” the 38-year-old Bravo told ICC’s post-match show on Facebook. “I’ve had a very good career … had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it, I’m very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long.”

Dale Steyn (South Africa): In his prime, Dale Steyn would scare batters with his fierce look which was complemented with a smooth run-up. As he aged, the run-up became iffy and the workload became hard to manage. Yet, Steyn produced some brilliance on the field. His rivalry with England’s James Anderson aroused fans across the world. “It’s been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it’s been an incredible journey together," Steyn wrote on 31 August 2021. He had constant run-ins with injury and had to call time on his Test career in 2019. He still had an eye on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020, before that tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He played 93 Test matches, picking 439 wickets at a stunning average of 22.95 – he finished eighth on the all-time list of wicket-takers. He also played 125 ODIs, picking 196 wickets at 25.95, and 47 T20Is, in which he claimed 64 at 18.35.

Ryan Ten Doeschate (The Netherlands): Doeschate is and will be one of the most popular Dutch cricketers in India. Firstly, he made a World Cup century against England in 2011 which took place here; secondly, the IPL. Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, his all-around skills kept him in the business, especially his medium pace which came in handy for then skipper Gautam Gambhir who depended on a number of slow-ball bowlers. The 41-year-old has scored 2074 runs from 57 international Test matches, 1541 runs from 33 One Day Internationals & 533 runs from 24 T20 internationals, since his debut in 2006.

Asghar Afghan (Afghanistan): It was a painful sight to see Asghar Afghan holding off tears as his colleagues gave him a guard of honour in the group game against Namibia in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In what turned out to be his final match, Asghar scored 31 off 23 balls as Afghanistan finished on 160/5 against Namibia. After the end of the innings, as the broadcaster interviewed the 33-year-old, an emotional Asghar could not hold back his tears.

“I want to give chance to youngsters now. It is the right time for the youngsters come forward. Most of the people asked to continue till the end of the tournament. But I thought this is the right time after the loss in the last game. There are plenty of memories. This is tough for me," he said.

Upul Tharanga (Sri Lanka): Talented Sri Lankan opener Upul Tharanga also called time on his career recently. Upul was part of the Sri Lankan set-up for a very long time. His skills as an opener always provided an advantage to Sri Lanka on difficult batting tracks. Although his career was interrupted by many controversies, Upul can look back on his journey as a satisfied man.

Dhammika Prasad(Sri Lanka): Remember Dhammika Prasad? Yes the same guy who had a run in with Ishant Sharma in 2015. Jokes apart, Prasad had been a loyal servant of Sri Lankan cricket since his debut in 2008. He also hung up his boots earlier this year. A consistent performer once, a shoulder injury deterred his career.

Domestic Retirements

Unmukt Chand (India): Unmukt Chand hung up his boots on August 13 as he set sail for the United States in search of better opportunities. Chand, who led India to the Under 19 World Cup in 2012. never made it big like his predecessor from state team Virat Kohli. Constant run-ins with the DDCA forced him to relocate to Uttarakhand where he gave up on his dream to play for India. “After thinking for a while, I still could not find the perfect beginning to this letter. Writing this down brings out mixed emotions in me. I don’t know how I should be feeling cause honestly, I am still figuring it out. The very thought of not being able to represent my country again literally stops my heartbeat for a while," Chand wrote on his official Twitter profile. As early as last month, Chand tied the knot with a US citizen and set off to Australia to play the Big Bash League. During his career, he broke stereotypes for being the ‘intellectual one’, after retirement he is figuring a way out for himself in the most unique way.

Ashoke Dinda (India): Dinda retired from international cricket earlier this year to fight elections. He also managed to win on a BJP ticket, but his cricket career was not that easy. Despite making India debut in 2009, his career never quite took off and he was targeted mercilessly on social media; nonetheless, he remained a top-class domestic cricketer having picked up over 400 First-Class wickets. He played 13 ODIs and nine T20I matches for India between 2010 and 2013. “Playing for India is everybody’s aim, I played for Bengal that’s why I got the chance to represent India. I thank the BCCI for giving me an opportunity to play for India. Senior players like Deep Das Gupta, Rohan Gavaskar guided me when I played for Bengal. I got the support every time I picked a wicket," Dinda said.

Naman Ojha (India): There was a time when Ojha was the front runner to replace MS Dhoni in the Indian team, yet his career took a deep dive and he vanished from the international scene. Ojha made his international debut in 2010 in his only ODI against Sri Lanka, followed by his first T20I match in Zimbabwe a week later. His lone Test came in 2015 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Although Ojha’s international career never took off, the Ujjain-born player has played 146 first-class games notching up 9,753 runs with 22 hundred at an average of 41.67 in a career spanning two decades. “I would like to announce my retirement,” Ojha, who struggled to hold back tears, said in a virtual press conference in February. It is time for me to move on. It was a long journey, I am grateful I had this opportunity and I could fulfil my dream of playing for country and state.”

Yusuf Pathan (India): Pathan is probably one of the first cricketers to be labelled as T20 specialist. Making his debut for India in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup final, Pathan was at the right place at the right time; nonetheless, this is not to imply that he didn’t deserve to be there in the first place. A World Cup winner in 2011, he played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India between 2007 and 2012. “I officially announce retirement from all forms of the game. I thank my family, friends, fans, team, and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. I am sure you will continue to encourage me in future as well,” he said in a post on 27 February—day of his retirement. Pathan played for Baroda in domestic cricket throughout his career. In the IPL, he had some highly successful seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. He has played 174 matches in the IPL. He was the first cricketer to win three IPL trophies.

Yusuf Pathan’s 37-ball century in the IPL 2010 season against Mumbai Indians is still the second-fastest in the history of the tournament and the fastest among Indians. He last played in the Indian T20 extravaganza in 2019 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad but was released ahead of the 2020 season.

R Vinay Kumar (India): R Vinay Kumar came from a humble background, but worked really hard in domestic cricket which fast-tracked him into IPL and then to the Indian team. Nonetheless, his international fame was short-lived as he was dropped. But he never gave up as led Karnataka to consecutive domestic titles. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on February 26. “Today ‘Davangere Express’ after running for 25 years and passing so many stations of cricketing life, has finally arrived at a station called “Retirement”. With a lot of mixed emotions, I, Vinay Kumar R, hereby announce my retirement from international and first-class cricket. It is not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportsperson’s life where one has to call it a day.,” he said in an official statement on Twitter.

