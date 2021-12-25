Year Ender 2021: Top 10 Wicket-takers in ODIs in 2021

2021 was a year where ODIs never really got to the centre of attraction since it was the year of the World Test Championship and the T20 World Cup. However, it was also the year when a lot of players had the opportunity to boost their careers in the ODIs. Below, we look at top 10 shining wicket-takers in 2021 in ODI format.

Bilal Khan

The left-arm pacer from Oman had a decent year in 2021. In 10 innings, he picked up 15 wickets at an average of 23.80.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

The Bangladesh off-spinner continued to be impressive for the side in this format in 2021. In 11 innings, Miraz picked up 15 wickets at an average of 19.80.

Andrew McBrine

The Ireland off-spinner had a fruitful year and he became one of the key performers for the side. In 12 innings, he picked up 16 wickets at an average of 25.18 and with an economy of 3.

Zeeshan Maqsood

Another player from Oman, skipper Zeeshan Maqsood has been one of the most consistent performers for his side across all formats. In ODIs, he picked up 16 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 21.18 and with an economy rate of 4.25.

Joshua Little

Josh Little is a bustling left-arm seamer from Dublin and had a fantastic year in 2021. He made an immediate splash on ODI when he picked up 4 wickets for 45. This year, he picked up 17 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 20.11.

Shakib al Hasan

The Bangladesh all-rounder keeps on churning performances for his side every year. This year, he picked up 17 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 17.52.

Mustafizur Rahman

The left-arm seamer found his groove back this year with the white ball and played an important role for Bangladesh. In 10 innings, he picked up 18 wickets at an average of 21.55.

Sandeep Lamichhane

Sandeep Lamichhane has continued to make the most of good fortune all year in 2021. He has picked up 18 wickets in 6 innings at a stunning average of 7.38.

Simi Singh

Another spinner that makes this list is Ireland’s Simi Singh. The off-spinner has picked up 19 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 20.15.

Dushmantha Chameera

The pacer from Sri Lanka found his pace and accuracy and this saw him grab 20 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 29.30.

