Year Ender 2021: Top Ten Run-getters in ODIs in 2021; No Indian on the List

2021 was the year when Test and T20I cricket were given the priority ahead of ODI cricket and a majority of the big nations focused all the attention to Tests and T20Is.

Here we take a look at the top 10 run-scorers in ODI cricket in 2021:

Wanindu Hasaranga

It has been a good year for Wanindu Hasaranga as the young all-rounder showed a lot of promise and potential – both with the bat and ball. He was superb in the middle order for Sri Lanka and in 14 innings, he has scored 356 runs at an average of 27.38.

Fakhar Zaman

The swashbuckling batter from Pakistan has not been the most consistent this year, but has played a key part in a number of matches. In 6 matches, he has scored 365 runs at an average of 60.83.

Mahmudullah

The Bangladesh batter too had a mixed bag year in what has been a difficult year for his side. In 11 innings this year, he has scored 399 runs at an average of 49.87.

Babar Azam

Pakistan’s run machine and captain Babar Azam continues to rack up the runs. In 2021, he has scored 405 runs 7.50 and this includes a couple of centuries.

Mushfiqur Rahim

The seasoned Bangladesh batter had a consistent run this year and in 9 innings, he has scored 407 runs at an average of 58.14.

Andrew Balbirnie

The Ireland captain has become one of the most consistent performers for his side. In 2021, he has scored 421 runs in 14 innings at an average of 32.38.

Harry Tector

Another Irish player who finds himself in the top 10 is Harry Tector. It has been a good start to his career and in 2021, he has scored 454 runs in 14 innings.

Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal has not been fit for a long amount of time this year, but he has made 464 runs in 14 innings at an average of 38.66.

Janneman Malan

The South African batter has made a good start to his international career. In 2021, he has scored 509 runs in 7 innings at an average of 84.83.

Paul Stirling

The Ireland batter has been a prolific scorer for his side and this year was no different. In 14 innings, he has scored 705 runs at an average of 54.23.

