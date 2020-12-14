Yearender 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, David Warner and AB de Villiers Most Tweeted About Global Sports Personalities in India

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
NZ
WI131/10(114.0) RR 4.04
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Yearender 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, David Warner and AB de Villiers Most Tweeted About Global Sports Personalities in India
Here is a look at the Top Sports Tweets of 2020 that struck a chord with Indians and became the most Retweeted and Liked Tweets this year
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 14, 2020, 4:44 PM IST
2020 has been a year like no other. Even though everyone stayed home and stayed safe, the spirit of sports lovers on Twitter was alive and well. People tuned into the timeline to enhance their viewing experience and feel more connected to the game. Fans and athletes stayed away from the stadium and used Twitter to stay connected with each other, sharing fitness routines, DIY activities, and having conversations through Twitter Q&As.
Here is a look at the Top Sports Tweets of 2020 that struck a chord with Indians and became the most Retweeted and Liked Tweets this year.
Top Sports Tweets of 2020
*Methodology: Identified based on the total number of Retweets / Likes by Twitter accounts in India between Jan 1 to Nov 15, 2020.
Most Retweeted Tweet in Indian Sports: MS Dhoni expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter
An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7
— Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020
Former Team India skipper M.S Dhoni (@msdhoni) shared his gratitude on Twitter, thanking Prime Minister Modi for sending him a letter that acknowledged his deep contribution to cricket in India. The Tweet was met with a tremendous roar of approval across the nation making it the most Retweeted Tweet by an athlete.
Most Liked & Quote Tweeted Tweet: Virat Kohli Tweeted about Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy, sharing his joy and happiness with billions on the service.
And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020
Virat Kohli’s (@imVkohli) Tweet that announced Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy became the ‘Most Liked and Quote Tweeted Tweet of 2020’ for sports as people across India shared their love and good wishes with the couple.
Most Tweeted sports hashtags:
#IPL2020: Twitter was abuzz with Tweets across the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the much-anticipated T20 cricket tournament took place later in the year than usual. Cricket enthusiasts celebrated and connected with each other on Twitter, making #IPL2020 the most Tweeted hashtag in sports for 2020.
#WhistlePodu: The MS Dhoni (@msdhoni) led team Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) became the most Tweeted about team in #IPL2020, and subsequently their team hashtag #WhistlePodu became the second-most Tweeted hashtag in sports this year.
#TeamIndia: At the start of the year, the stellar performance of the Indian Women’s cricket team (@BCCIWomen) at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup created cheerful conversations and translated into strong momentum on and off the field.
Most mentioned Indian athletes in 2020
The most Tweeted about Indian athletes on Twitter was cricketer, and captain of Team India, Virat Kohli (@imVkohli), followed by two other cricket icons MS Dhoni (@msdhoni) and Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45).
While cricketers dominated the male charts, it was our Olympian stars which made it to the top of the most mentioned female athletes on Twitter in India in 2020. Indian wrestler, who is in the race for Tokyo Olympics, Geeta Phogat (@geeta_phogat) was the most mentioned Indian woman athlete on Twitter followed by India’s Badminton stars PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) and Saina Nehwal (@NSaina).
Most Tweeted about sports other than Cricket in India
India is a cricketing nation, and Twitter is where that cricket action unfolds -- but there are many other sports that fill Indian timelines too. One of the most followed sports after cricket in India is football, and so unsurprisingly this became the most Tweeted about sport (other than cricket) on Twitter this year. Basketball (NBA) and F1 Racing were the other two sports that were discussed the most by Indian fans in 2020.
Football
Basketball (NBA)
F1 Racing
Here is the list of top three most Tweeted about global sports teams and global athletes in India this year:
Most Tweeted about global sports personalities in India
Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano)
David Warner (@davidwarner31)
AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17)
Most Tweeted about global teams Tweeted about by Indians
Manchester United (@ManUtd)
FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona)
Arsenal (@Arsenal)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking