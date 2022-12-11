'Yeh Club ka Mazza Alag Hai': Rohit Lauds Ishan Kishan's Fastest Double Ton, Youngster Gives Epic Reply

The legends have been congratulating Ishan Kishan for becoming the fastest and the youngest cricketer to smash an ODI double ton. The 24-year-old reached the milestone on Saturday while batting against Bangladesh in Chattogram as India were looking for a consolation win after losing the series. The visitors couldn’t have the services of captain Rohit Sharma who had flown back home after dislocating his finger. So, the youngster stepped in as the replacement and did what Rohit had done thrice in the past.

After getting his maiden hundred off just 85 balls, Ishan shifted gears and whacked the Bangladesh bowlers left, right and centre. After shattering Virender Sehwag’s record for the fastest 150 for India in ODIs (off just 103 balls), the boy from Jharkhand got a double-century off just 126 deliveries and edged past Chris Gayle to become the quickest batter in men’s ODI cricket to reach the remarkable milestone.

Riding on his belligerent knock and Virat Kohli’s 44th ODI hundred, India set a mammoth 410-run target for the hosts. In reply, Liton Das & Co were bundled out for 182, handing India a 227-run victory.

On Sunday morning, Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram account and congratulated Ishan for his marvellous innings. The Indian skipper, who has the most number of ODI double tons his credit, wrote, “Yeh club ka mazza alag hai, @ishankishan23.”

Replying to the post, Ishan wrote, “Maza hi maza hai.”

Ishan Kishan made a 131-ball 210, laced with 24 fours and ten sixes. He also added 290 runs for the second wicket with Kohli, who made his 44th ODI hundred, and his first in the format since August 2019, through a 91-ball 113, also his 72nd international hundred.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das was in praise of the scintillating batting efforts of Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli which helped India to a crushing 227-run victory in the 3rd ODI.

“Ishan and Virat batted really well, that cost us the game. Hats off to Ishan. We tried our best, but we didn’t find any solution. If the score would have been 330-340, it would have been a different ball game. They are a good side, and we played good cricket for two games, and will help our confidence,” said Das in the post-match presentation ceremony.

