- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Malti Chahar Shows Support in All Yellow Attire For MS Dhoni-Led CSK’s Game vs KKR
On Wednesday, ahead of CSK’s game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Malti gave fans a glimpse of how she is rooting for MS Dhoni and his men.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 22, 2021, 1:38 PM IST
Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti has been a hard-core fan Chennai Super Kings for obvious reasons. On Wednesday, ahead of CSK’s game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Malti gave fans a glimpse of how she is rooting for MS Dhoni and his men. Wearing a yellow top and the cricketing gear, Malti took to social to show her support for the three-time IPL winners.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan ‘Extremely Positive’ Despite Loss Against Chennai Super Kings
Malti has been seen in the stands during CSK games quite often. But the situation is a bit different this year, she has not been visiting the IPL venues due to the pandemic situation in the country. Despite not being there in the middle, she has been backing the popular franchise, led by MS Dhoni.
Malti captioned the picture she posted on Instagram, “Yellow on my mind.” Here is the picture posted by Malti ahead of CSK’s game with KKR:
Put in to bat, CSK posted a big total of 220 for 3, riding on du Plessis’s 60-ball unbeaten 95 and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 64.
Following that Deepak Chahar’s impressive four-wicket haul outshone dazzling half-centuries from Andre Russell and Pat Cummins as Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 18 runs.
