IPL 2021: Malti Chahar Shows Support in All Yellow Attire For MS Dhoni-Led CSK’s Game vs KKR

Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti has been a hard-core fan Chennai Super Kings for obvious reasons. On Wednesday, ahead of CSK’s game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Malti gave fans a glimpse of how she is rooting for MS Dhoni and his men. Wearing a yellow top and the cricketing gear, Malti took to social to show her support for the three-time IPL winners.

Malti has been seen in the stands during CSK games quite often. But the situation is a bit different this year, she has not been visiting the IPL venues due to the pandemic situation in the country. Despite not being there in the middle, she has been backing the popular franchise, led by MS Dhoni.

Malti captioned the picture she posted on Instagram, “Yellow on my mind.” Here is the picture posted by Malti ahead of CSK’s game with KKR:

Put in to bat, CSK posted a big total of 220 for 3, riding on du Plessis’s 60-ball unbeaten 95 and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 64.

Following that Deepak Chahar’s impressive four-wicket haul outshone dazzling half-centuries from Andre Russell and Pat Cummins as Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 18 runs.

