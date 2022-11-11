'Yes, Can Call Them Chokers': World Cup Winning Captain on India's Semifinal Defeat

Since 2019, an Indian cricket team has participated in three world cups – two T20Is and one ODI. One of these appearances resulted in a group-stage exit while in the other two, they went as far as the semifinals before crashing out despite being the overwhelming favourites.

While South Africa have been the cricket world’s designated ‘chokers’ with New Zealand in close running for the title now, the legendary Kapil Dev thinks that it’s time India should also get themselves familiarised with the moniker.

“Yes, we can call them chokers. That’s okay. They come close and then choke,” Kapil Dev said on a TV show on ABP News.

Kapil was the first ever India captain to lead the team to a world cup win when he inspired them to a historic triumph at the Lord’s in 1983. He admitted that Rohit Sharma-led side did play bad cricket but doesn’t want the critics to come down heavily on them.

“I agree, India played bad cricket, but we cannot be overly critical based on just one game,” he said.

Instead, Kapil credited the Jos Buttler-led England for assessing the conditions better than India as they won a good toss and opted to bowl first.

India set a decent target of 169 but as it turned out, the pitch at the Adelaide Oval was a belter with Alex Hales and Buttler hitting unbeaten half-centuries to star in a 10-wicket win in the semifinal.

“England read the pitch better and played better cricket. We should not be too harsh on our players. These are the same guys who have brought laurels to the country. 168-170 is a good score. But if you don’t bowl according to the pitch, then this is what is going to happen. It is very easy to say in hindsight, but look at the number of shorts balls they bowled,” Kapil said.

The Indian cricket team will have just a few day’s rest before embarking on their next challenge – a short white-ball tour of New Zealand where they will play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

