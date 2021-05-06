- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Yesterday Delhi, Now Ahmedabad: Suspected Bookies Targeted IPL 2021
After a couple of suspected bookies were caught red handed in Delhi, a similar incident has come to light in the city of Ahmedabad.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 8:53 AM IST
Something sinister was at play in IPL 2021. Now that it got suspended, some of the stunning details are coming out. A day after it came to notice that a couple of suspected bookies were caught from Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, a similar incident too happened in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Last week two persons were caught red handed, passing information about the game. BCCI’s Anti Corruption officer Shabbir Khandwawala had more details as he spoke to The Indian Express.
Carbon-copy incident in Ahmedabad
“In Delhi, our ACU officer saw a man talking on the phone continuously. He was carrying housekeeping accreditation with him. When our officer tried to catch him, he ran away but we got his phone. We handed all the details to Delhi Police, who later arrested the suspects,” Khandwawala told The Indian Express.
The bookies are now targeting contractual workers who get a daily income of Rs 200. They are being paid more so that they can pass more info. “The association must have given a contract to a company, which hires people on a daily basis. They might be getting 200 rupees per day. The bookies target such people and pay them an extra amount to pass on information. We are in touch with police and trying to seek more information with them,” Khandawala said.
Why Bookies Put People at the Ground?
Bookies are keeping their men at the ground as it helps them in placing bets. A live coverage generally has 10 to 20 second delay. So a person on the ground can alert the bookie about each and every ball and help place him a favourable bet. Details of a person giving ball-to-ball updates to bookies emerged yesterday where a person posing as a house-keeping staff was seen doing the same. He fled when officials got suspicious of his activities.
Yesterday in Delhi:
Two suspected bookies were apprehended from Arun Jaitly Stadium during an IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. They were apprehended by the police as they had entered the stadium premises using fake identities. Both have been produced in a Delhi Court and sent to a five-day police custody. There two have been identified as Manish Kansal (38), who was posing as a housekeeping staff, Krishan Garg (26), who was posing as the health worker of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
