Yet Another ICC Tournament Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday postponed the second event of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League A

Cricketnext Staff |August 25, 2020, 7:27 PM IST
Yet Another ICC Tournament Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday postponed the second event of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament, which is the second of three Challenge League A events which form part of the pathway to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, was initially rescheduled to take place between September 30 and October 10 in Malaysia.

However, the tournament has been pushed back further after consultation with Members and the relevant government and public health authorities, the ICC explained.

Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, Vanuatu were due to play 15 List A matches aiming to gain points and places in the Challenge League A table. Canada currently top the table ahead of Singapore on net run rate, with both teams on eight points. The top team in the tournament will qualify for the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off.

ALSO READ: Jacques Kallis, Lisa Sthalekar and Zaheer Abbas the Latest Inductees in ICC Hall of Fame

“We have decided to postpone the second series of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A that was due to take place in Malaysia next month," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley, said. "The ICC’s priority continues to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community. As a result of this we have fully assessed the situation in partnership with the Malaysia Cricket Association and participating Members with ongoing international travel restrictions, global health concerns still prominent and on government and public health authority advice in relation to COVID-19 we have decided to postpone the event.

ICC Hall of Fame: Hope it Inspires a Generation of Talented Pakistan Batsmen, Says Zaheer Abbas

“With the additional time giving to us due to the rescheduling of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to October and November of 2023, we will now work with hosts and participating Members to find an appropriate window where the qualification pathway fixtures can be safely and practically rescheduled.”

The ICC had also postponed the T20 World Cup which was scheduled to be held in Australia in October and November this year.

iccICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League AInternational Cricket Council

