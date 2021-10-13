YLW vs BLU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for VCA T20 2021, October 13 01:30 pm IST

Match between VCA Yellow vs VCA Blue:In the 18th match of the VCA T20 2021, VCA Yellow will be up against VCA Blue on Wednesday, October 13, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The match between VCA Yellow and VCA Yellow will start at 01:30 pm (IST) and the ardent followers of the game can get the regular update from this game on the FanCode app.

VCA Blue are having a horrendous run in the ongoing season of the league as they have managed to win just one out of their opening five games and will be desperate to register a win in this fixture.On the other hand, VCA Blue’s opponents, VCA Yellow have won two while losing three games out of their opening five games.The last time the two teams met, VCA Yellow registered a thumping 54 runs victory over VCA Yellow.

Ahead of today’s VCA T20 2021 match between VCA Yellow and VCA Blue; here is all you need to know about:

YLW vs BLU Telecast

The match between YLW vs BLU is not televised in India.

YLW vs BLU Live Streaming

The match between YLW vs BLU can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

YLW vs BLU Match Details

The match between YLW vs BLU will be played on Wednesday, October 13, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The game between YLW vs BLU will start at 01:30 pm (IST).

YLW vs BLU captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Akshay Wadkar

Vice-Captain: Satyam Bhoyar

YLW vs BLU Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Akshay Wadkar

Batters: Aniruddha Choudhari, Avesh Sheikh, Shalabh Shrivastava

All-rounders: Akshay Dullarwar, Yash Kadam, Ankush Wakode, Satyam Bhoyar

Bowlers: Lalit Yadav, Mehul Raikwar, Hardik Verma

YLW vs BLU probable playing XI:

VCA Yellow Predicted Starting Line-up: Akshay Wadkar (C & WK), Akshay Dullarwar, Yash Kadam, Aniruddha Choudhari, Avesh Sheikh, Lalit Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Mehul Raikwar, Tushar Kadu, Mahish Ahuja, Ganesh Bhosle

VCA Blue Predicted Starting Line-up: Aniket Pande (WK), Ankush Wakode, Shalabh Shrivastava (C), Satyam Bhoyar, Khushal Pimpalkar, Urvesh Patel, Nachiket Parande, Suraj Rai, Hardik Verma, Shantanu Chikhale, Ganesh Satish

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here