YLW vs ORG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for VCA T20 2021, October 7, 01:30 pm IST

YLW vs ORG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 Match between VCA Yellow vs VCA Orange: VCA Yellow will lock horns with VCA Orange in the sixth match of the VCA T20 2021 on Thursday, October 7, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The match between VCA Yellow and VCA Orange will begin at 01:30 pm (IST). The VCA T20 series is not televised in India but the fans can follow the live scoreboard of today’s encounter on FanCode app.

VCA Orange started their campaign against VCA Green with seven wickets victory and they will hope to continue their winning juggernaut against VCA Yellow as well.

On the other hand, VCA Yellow are coming into this game after suffering 37 runs defeat at the hands of VCA Green in their tournament opener.

Here is everything you need to know about the sixth match of VCA T20 2021, which will be played between VCA Yellow and VCA Orange:

YLW vs ORG Telecast

The match between YLW vs ORG is not televised in India

YLW vs ORG Live Streaming

The match between YLW vs ORG can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

YLW vs ORG Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, October 7 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The YLW vs ORG match will start at 01:30 pm (IST).

YLW vs ORG captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Apoorv Wankhade

Vice-captain: Akshay Wakhare

YLW vs ORG Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Akshay Wadkar

Batters: Siddhesh Dandewar, Manish Ahuja, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod

All-rounders: Aditya Sarvate, Akshay Karnewar

Bowlers: Aditya Thakare, Lalit M Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge

YLW vs ORG probable playing XI:

VCA Yellow Predicted Playing XI: Avesh Sheikh, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Siddhesh Dandewar, Yash Kadam, Aditya Sarvate, Manish Ahuja, Aniruddha Choudhari, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Dullarwar, Lalit M Yadav, Mehul Raikwar

VCA Orange Predicted Playing XI: Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Kshitiz Dahiya, Prerit Agrawal, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Shubham Kapse, Praful Hinge, Sandesh Durugwar, Adhyan Daga

