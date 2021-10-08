YLW vs RD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for VCA T20 2021, October 8, 01:30 pm IST

YLW vs RD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 Match between VCA Yellow vs VCA Red: VCA Red will square off against VCA Yellow in the 8th match of the VCA T20 2021 series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground on Friday, October 8. The match between VCA Yellow and VCA Red is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm (IST) and this fixture is not getting broadcasted in India but the fans can live-stream this game on FanCode app.

At present, VCA Red is placed at the second spot in the points table while VCA Yellow is sitting at the bottom due to some poor performance in the first few games of the season.

So far, VCA Red have played two games and they were victorious on both occasions. Meanwhile, VCA Yellow have lost their first two games.

Here are all the details about today’s VCA T20 2021 match between VCA Yellow and VCA Red:

YLW vs RD Telecast

The match between YLW vs RD is not televised in India

YLW vs RD Live Streaming

The match between YLW vs RD can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

YLW vs RD Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, October 8 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The YLW vs RD match will start at 01:30 pm (IST).

YLW vs RD captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Nachitket Bhute

Vice-captain: Mehul Raikwar

YLW vs RD Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Akshay Wadkar

Batters: Mandar Mahale, Avesh Sheikh, Vaibhav Chandekar

All-rounders: Aman Mokhade, Yash Kadam, Varun Palandurkar, Nachiket Bhute

Bowlers: Lalit M Yadav, Mehul Raikwar, Parth Rekhade

YLW vs RD probable playing XI:

VCA Yellow Predicted Playing XI: Akshay Wadkar©(wk), Yash Kadam, Lalit Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Ganesh Bhosle, Mehul Raikwar, Siddhesh Dandewar, Tushar Kadu, Aniruddha Choudhari, Avesh Sheikh, Akshay Dullarwar

VCA Red Predicted Playing XI: Jitesh Sharma©(wk), Varun Palandurkar, Parth Rekhade, Nachiket Bhute, Rohit Dattatraya, Dushyant Tekan, Akshay Kolhar, Mandar Mahale, Aman Mokhade, Swapnil Bandiwar, Vaibhav Chandekar

