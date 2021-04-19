Yohan Blake Wants AB de Villiers to Come Out of International Retirement

Olympic silver medalist Yohan Blake was so impressed with the way AB de Villiers provided a grandstand finish to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s innings on Sunday that he has advised South Africa to convince the star batsman to make a U-turn on his international retirement.

Against Kolkata Knight Riders , De Villiers belted 76* off 36 balls which helped set the stage for RCB’s third straight win of IPL 2021.

“Wow de Villiers is on a different level. South Africa come on you need this man,” Blake tweeted to his followers.

Wow de Villiers is on a different level. South Africa 🇿🇦 come on you need this man. @ABdeVilliers17 @OfficialCSA — Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) April 18, 2021

De Villiers took the cricketing world by surprise with his sudden retirement from international cricket in 2018. The South African cricketer, however, is keen on making a comeback and is reportedly been in talks with team head coach Mark Boucher.

“We are lined up to have a chat sometime during the IPL. But yes, we’ve been talking about it already. If there’s no space for me, so be it. If I can slot in there, it will be fantastic if all those things fall in place. Waiting for (the chat with) Bouchy towards the end of the IPL, and we will then plan accordingly,” de Villiers said, with regards to his South African return.

On the other side, his team is eager to have him back as well. Boucher, for one, is keeping an open mind considering how South Africa have fared in limited-overs matches in recent times.

“I did chat to him before he went to the IPL. The conversation is still very much open. AB being the person he is, he wanted to perform very well at the IPL, to prove to himself and everyone else that he is still a very key figure in world cricket and could dominate at that level,” Boucher said.

