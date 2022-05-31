YOR vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match, May 31, 11:00 PM IST

YOR vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Yorkshire and Derbyshire: In the North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Yorkshire will be clashing with Derbyshire. The two teams will be playing at the Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, May 31.

Yorkshire have won just one of their three league games. The team won its first game against Worcestershire by seven wickets. Their second game against Lancashire ended in a tie while they lost their previous game to Leicestershire by 31 runs. The team will aim to make a comeback to the winning ways on Tuesday.

Derbyshire registered their first victory against Leicestershire by a massive 159 runs. Batting first in the game, the team posted a total of 159 runs. In the second innings, Derbyshire bowlers caused carnage on the field. Hayden Kerr and Matt McKiernan picked two wickets each as Leicestershire scored only 89 runs.

Ahead of the match between Yorkshire and Derbyshire, here is everything you need to know:

YOR vs DER Telecast

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire game will not be telecast in India.

YOR vs DER Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

YOR vs DER Match Details

YOR vs DER match will be played at the Headingley in Leeds at 11:00 PM IST on May 31, Tuesday.

YOR vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Joe Root

Vice-Captain – Jonny Bairstow

Suggested Playing XI for YOR vs DER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Joe Root

All-rounders: David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Leus du Plooy, Matt McKiernan

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners

YOR vs DER Probable XIs:

Yorkshire: Adil Rashid, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Shadab Khan, David Willey (c), Steven Patterson, Haris Rauf, Jordan Thompson, Dawid Malan

Derbyshire: Hayden Kerr, Matt McKiernan, Samuel Conners, Shan Masood (c), Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest (wk), George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Wayne Madsen

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here