YOR vs DUR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast, Yorkshire vs Durham: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Durham will be looking to avenge their previous loss when they meet Yorkshire, who won by 29 runs in their last encounter. Both teams lying in the bottom section of the draw, with just two wins in their group, have tough times ahead qualifying the league round. But with six points, YOR have a slight advantage over DUR which have 5 points. The winner may rise up in the ranking up to the third position, based on their performances today; hence, we are likely to have a nail-biting contest. The match will be played at 11 pm IST at Headingley, Leeds.

All matches of English T20 Blast can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

September 16 - 11:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Headingley, Leeds

English T20 Blast YOR vs DUR Dream11 team for Yorkshire vs Durham captain: Adam Lyth

English T20 Blast YOR vs DUR Dream11 team for Yorkshire vs Durham vice-captain: Ben Raine

English T20 Blast YOR vs DUR Dream11 team for Yorkshire vs Durham wicketkeeper: Jonathan Tattersall

English T20 Blast YOR vs DUR Dream11 team for Yorkshire vs Durham batsmen: Dawid Malan, James Wharton, Alex Lees

English T20 Blast YOR vs DUR Dream11 team for Yorkshire vs Durham all-rounders: Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Ben Raine, Brydon Carse

English T20 Blast YOR vs DUR Dream11 team for Yorkshire vs Durham bowlers: Ben Coad, Jack Shutt, Matty Potts, Nathan Rimmington

YOR vs DUR English T20 Blast, Yorkshire playing 11 against Durham: Dawid Malan, James Wharton, William Fraine, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Jonathan Tattersall (WK), Ben Coad, George Hill, Jack Shutt, Mathew Pillans

YOR vs DUR English T20 Blast, Durham playing 11 against Yorkshire: Alex Lees, David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ben Raine, Scott Steel, David Bedingham (WK), Farhaan Behardien, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Nathan Rimmington, Liam Trevaskis