YOR vs DUR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's English T20 Blast 2021 Durham vs Yorkshire Match 43, June 18 11:00 PM IST Friday

YOR vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Durham and Yorkshire English T20 Blast 2021: Action continues in the English T20 Blast 2021 tournament, as two top teams namely Yorkshire and Durham clash at Headingley in Leeds on Friday. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Yorkshire are currently occupying the second spot in the T20 Blast 2021 North group points table. With three victories and just one defeat from four their four matches in the league so far. Their only defeat came during their previous encounter against the same opponents, however, Yorkshire bounced back from that defeat with two consecutive victories and will look to extend their winning run tonight. Meanwhile, their opponents Durham are a notch behind at third place in the North Group standings. They too have the same win-loss record, points as their Roses rivals.

Ahead of the match between Durham and Yorkshire; here is everything you need to know:

YOR vs DUR Telecast

Not televised in India.

YOR vs DUR Live Streaming

Live streaming will be available on FanCode app and website.

YOR vs DUR Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 18 at Headingley Cricket Ground, in Leeds, and is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.

YOR vs DUR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: David Willey

Vice-captain: Ben Raine

YOR vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Batsmen: Adam Lyth, David Bedingham, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Ben Raine, David Willey, Paul Coughlin

Bowlers: Brydon Carse, Lockie Ferguson, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts

YOR vs DUR Probable XIs

Yorkshire: Dominic Bess, Harry Brook, Lockie Ferguson, Will Fraine, Matthew Fisher, George Hill, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (WK), Dominic Leech, Adam Lyth, Josh Poysden, David Willey (C)

Durham: Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Ben Raine, Cameron Bancroft (C), Ned Eckersley (WK), Sean Dickson, Paul Coughlin, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Scott Borthwick, Matty Potts

