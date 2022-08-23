YOR vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Yorkshire and Hampshire will battle out on August 23 at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough. Hampshire are the top side in the 50-over tournament. With six wins from seven league matches, the team is at top in the Group B standings.

Their last victory came against Essex by three wickets. It was a dominating performance by the top-order batter Tom Prest. He played a knock of 76 runs to help Hampshire chase the target of 258 runs within 48.2 overs. With the ball, it was a combined effort as John Turner, Jack Campbell, and Scott Currie picked two wickets each.

Yorkshire are also doing a brilliant job in the league. They are third in the points tally with four wins and three losses. The team clinched a thriller in its last game by hammering Derbyshire by just one wicket. Bowlers ruled the show for Yorkshire as the opposition was restricted to a total of 109 runs.

Ahead of the match between Yorkshire and Hampshire, here is everything you need to know:

YOR vs HAM Telecast

Yorkshire vs Hampshire game will not be telecast in India.

YOR vs HAM Live Streaming

The English Domestic One-Day Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

YOR vs HAM Match Details

YOR vs HAM match will be played at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough at 3:30 pm IST on August 23, Tuesday.

YOR vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Tom Prest

Vice-Captain – Nick Gubbins

Suggested Playing XI for YOR vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harry Duke, Ben Brown

Batters: Nick Gubbins, George Hill, Will Fraine, Tom Prest

All-rounders: Matthew Revis, Ian Holland

Bowlers: Scott Currie, Matthew Waite, John Turner

YOR vs HAM Probable XIs:

Yorkshire: Finlay Bean, George Hill, Will Fraine, Harry Duke(w), Jonathan Tattersall(c), Harris Sullivan, Tom Loten, Ben Coad, Jack Shutt, Matthew Waite, Matthew Revis

Hampshire: John Turner, Nick Gubbins(c), Ben Brown(w), Tom Prest, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Jack Campbell, Fletcha Middleton, Toby Albert, Ian Holland

