​YOR vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's English Test County Championship, May 6 3:30 pm PM IST

YOR vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 42 between Yorkshire and Kent: Round five of the English County Test Championship 2021 will see Yorkshire facing off against Kent on May 6 at the Headingley Ovalin Leeds. The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST. Yorkshire are currently placed second in the English County Test Championship standingafter winning three out of their four games so far. Whereas, it hasn’t been a memorable outing for Kent who are rock-bottom in the points table. In the reverse fixture between both sides this season, Yorkshire defeated Kent by a huge margin of 200 runs.

The temperature is expected to around 10°C on the matchday with 46 percent humidity and 23 km/hr wind speeds. There’s 39 percent of precipitation during the game.

The track at Headingley is a balanced surface where both the batsmen and bowlers get equal amounts of assistance on offer.

YOR vs KET Live Streaming

All matches of English Test County Championship can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

YOR vs KET Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, May 6 at the Headingley Oval, in Leeds. The game will start at 3:30 PM IST.

YOR vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Adam Lyth

Vice-captain: Joe Root

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Tattersall

Batsmen: Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Adam Lyth, Daniel Bell-Drummond

All-rounders: Darren Stevens, Harry Brook, Steven Patterson

Bowlers: Duanne Olivier, Miguel Cummins, Matt Milnes

YOR vs KET Probable XIs

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Gary Ballance, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Dom Bess, Jonny Tattersall (WK), Steven Patterson (C), Jordan Thompson, Duanne Olivier, Ben Coad

Kent: Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jordan Cox (WK), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Jack Leaning, Ollie Robinson, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Darren Stevens, Miguel Cummins

