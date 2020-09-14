YOR vs LAN Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Yorkshire vs Lancashire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

YOR vs LAN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / YOR vs LAN Dream11 Best Picks / YOR vs LAN Dream11 Captain / YOR vs LAN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The 63rd match of the English T20 Blast 2020 will take place between the North Group teams Yorkshire and Lancashire. The YOR vs LAN outing is scheduled to take place at 10.45pm IST on Monday, September 14. The English T20 Blast 2020 YOR vs LAN fixture will take place at Headingly in Leeds.

Yorkshire has won two matches in the league so far at the cost of losing two matches. Meanwhile, another two matches were abandoned because of the terrible climate. In the league table, Yorkshire are at the fourth standing with 6 points from 6 matches.

Lancashire, on the other hand, have won in three matches and lost one out of six matches they have played. Two matches were deserted because of downpour. The team stands second with eight points in six matches.

The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website.

September 14 - 10:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Headingly, Leeds

YOR vs LAN English T20 Blast 2020, Yorkshire playing 11 against Lancashire: A Lyth, T Kohler-Cadmore (c), DJ Willey, Will Fraine, JA Tattersall, TT Bresnan, JA Thompson, DM Bess, D Olivier, JW Shutt, Keshav Maharaj/ J Leaning

YOR vs LAN English T20 Blast 2020, Lancashire playing 11 against Yorkshire: AL Davies, LS Livingstone, SJ Croft, KK Jennings, GJ Maxwell, DJ Vilas (c), JP Faulkner, JJ Bohannon, S Mahmood, RJ Gleeson, MW Parkinson